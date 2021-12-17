Miles in Martinsville hosts final race of 2021 season

Miles in Martinsville conducted its final race of 2021 on December 11 at the Smith River Sports Complex. The annual Light Up The Night 5K drew over 100 runners and walkers competing on the 3.1 mile course, and participants, volunteers, and fans were not deterred by a windy and very rainy evening.

"Holiday themed outfits, including Santa Claus made this a quite festive race." a release from Miles in Martinsville read. "Adding to the fun and excitement were lots of youngsters with about 20 percent of the field under the age of 11."

Martinsville's Gregg Dean led all runners, winning the race in a time of 17:59. Thomas Fulcher and R. J. Scott followed in second and third place, respectively.

The women's division was won by Alheli Ramos-Garcia in 23:32. Allison Gammons and Amy Reed took home second and third place.

Full results of the race are available at www.milesinmartinsville.com.

This event was made possible through the financial support of many community entities including Title Sponsors, Visit Martinsville, Sovah-Health Martinsville, and Friedrichs Family Eye Center.

"Miles in Martinsville also thanks the many volunteers who worked at this and other events in 2021," the release added. "They are critical to directing runners on the course, handing out water, greeting runners, and performing all the miscellaneous chores required to make these races happen."

Miles in Martinsville conducts numerous races throughout the year. Details can be viewed at their website: www.milesinmartinsville.com.