Miles in Martinsville to hold Bee City Mile next month

On July 16, Miles in Martinsville will conduct what it is calling “its most unique race.” The race will be one mile long through the streets of the Uptown Martinsville Business District. This year will mark the fifth year for the organization’s annual one-mile road mile.

The 2022 event has been renamed the Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run. In March 2021, Martinsville City Council, in response to a proposal by the Martinsville Garden Club, passed a resolution designating the city as an affiliate of Bee City USA. This designation recognizes the critical importance of sustaining pollinators in our environment.

Miles in Martinsville Race Director, Brad Kinkema said in a release from the organization, “We felt it appropriate to salute this effort by creating a bee theme around our annual road mile run.”

As part of the focus on bees, participants are encouraged to dress in bee themed outfits. A special award will be presented to the female and male runner or walker dressed in the best bee wear.

This one mile event has been conducted at various venues before being moved to Uptown Martinsville last year. Races were previously held at Martinsville Speedway and Smith River Sports Complex.

“This event is a salute to the historical allure of the one mile run,” Miles in Martinsville’s release read. “Most runners are very familiar with the first sub-4 minute mile run by Sir Roger Bannister. Typically, they experience the one mile run only as part of a track meet, most often at a high school or college track team event. This race will not be run on a standard 400 meter track but rather at a unique venue.”

The Bee City Run will be conducted on a two lap course around the streets of Uptown Martinsville. The race will start at 19 E Church Street and finish on Main Street at the Uptown Farmers Market. City officials will divide uptown streets with traffic cones, allowing vehicle access to uptown businesses while allowing runners to safely navigate the course.

Runners and walkers of all ages and all speeds are welcome. There will be two heats run: One for the faster competitive runners and one for average runners and walkers.

“Contestants get to enjoy the opportunity to test their optimum mile speed,” the release added. “The reason is simple. One’s best time in the mile is a good predictor of how fast one can run longer road races with proper training. For example, based on several well-known running calculators, if a runner can run a 7 minute mile, they can likely run a 24 minute 5K. If they can run a 6 minute mile, it would predict potential for a 20-21 minute 5K.”

Immediately following the race, an awards presentation and post-race gathering will take place at the Uptown Farmers Market. There will be special awards given to the top three female and male finishers, plus, medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Runners, friends and family will enjoy, snacks and beverages with music provided by Andy Burnette.

Race details and registration information are available online at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com. Online registration is strongly encouraged.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com