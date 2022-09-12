Monday Area Scores: Patrick County, Magna Vista volleyball pick up wins

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 4, Chatham 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a non-district home win over Chatham High School, on Monday, 4-1. The Cougars won by scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (14 kills, 11 digs, and 9 aces), Marissa Bentley (10 kills and 3 aces), and Lilly Byers (37 assists and 5 aces).

The Cougars (8-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Floyd County at 7 p.m.

The Cougars junior varsity team also defeated Chatham in two sets: 25-18, 25-20.

Magna Vista 3, Gretna 1 (20-25, 31-29, 25-21, 26-24)

The Magna Vista golf team won a non-district road contest, on Monday, at Gretna High School, 3-1. The Warriors won by scores of 20-25, 31-29, 25-21, 26-24.

MVHS was led by: Bri Suarez (4 points, 5 aces, 8 digs, and 14 assists), Jennifer Ruiz (15 digs), Summer Stone (9 kills, 17 assists, and 8 points), Sasha Dukes (6 kills and 1 block), and Aly Cuthbertson (9 kills and 3 aces).

The Warriors (5-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville High School at 7 p.m.

James River 3, Bassett 1 (25-10, 25-11, 15-25, 25-15)

The Bassett High School volleyball team snapped a 3-game winning streak with a 3-1 loss to James River, on Monday, in Buchanan. The Knights won by scores of 25-10, 25-11, 15-25, 25-15.

Bassett (4-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.