MRN, FloRacing to Broadcast VSCU 300 at Martinsville Speedway

The Motor Racing Network and FloRacing will broadcast Saturday's ValleyStar Credit Union 300 from Martinsville Speedway, the track announced on Wednesday.

On MRN, veteran announcers Alex Hayden and Dave Moody will call the action from the booth, with Tim Catalfamo in the turns and Steve Post providing analysis and pit reporting.

MRN’s broadcast coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast will be available on participating affiliates as well as MRN’s digital platforms.

Coverage on FloRacing will be available starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, to FloSports subscribers. Fans can subscribe via FloRacing to gain access to Saturday's race, as well nearly 2,000 races annually.

“As the best late model stock car racers compete in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the outstanding at-track experience will only be enhanced with ‘The Voice of NASCAR’ on MRN and FloRacing calling the fierce flag-to-flag action,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “We are proud to welcome the Motor Racing Network and FloRacing to broadcast the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”

“Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks in motorsports and continues to be the perfect backdrop to test the best drivers and teams in Late Model Stock Car racing,” said Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “Each year the Motor Racing Network team looks forward to being on hand to call the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and this year’s format will surely raise the level of competition for the biggest payout in NASCAR Late Model racing!”

MRN - nicknamed “The Voice of NASCAR" has been broadcasting races for 52 years as the largest independent sports radio network in America. In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations & SiriusXM satellite radio, programming is streamed live on NASCAR.com and MRN.com.

For more information, visit www.mrn.com.

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service that broadcasts all live events from the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, as well as other sporting events.

To learn more, visit www.floracing.com.

On Friday, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2-6 p.m. followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience, and driver autograph session, will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45-2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3 p.m.

Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the feature ValleyStar Credit Union 300 green flag at 7 p.m.

The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are still available for purchase at the track's ticket office, via phone at (877)RACE-TIX, or online at www.MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.