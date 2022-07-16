Mustangs lose early spark, fall to Chili Peppers

Friday was fireworks night at Hooker Field, and while the Martinsville Mustangs showed some early pop at the plate, lighting up the scoreboard in the first inning, the flame fizzled out on the way to a 7-4 loss to the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

Martinsville scored all four of its runs in the first inning. With one out, Bassett High School graduate Christian Easley (UMBC) drew a walk, and advanced to second on a single by Nathan Goranson (William & Mary). Easley then came around to score on a single by Tyler Ross (Bowling Green), and Goranson and Ross both scored on a double by JT Inskeep (VMI).

Inskeep finished the scoring after a double by Justin Fugitt (Bowling Green).

Martinsville starter Zach Powell (Bluefield) did well to keep the Chili Peppers bats at bay early, throwing a scoreless first and allowing just a single run in the second. Powell finished the night with two innings pitched, allowing two hits, a run, and two walks with a strikeout.

Tri-City battled back gradually, scoring two in the third to make it 4-3. After two more scoreless frames, the Chili Peppers tied the score with a single run in the sixth. They took over with two runs in the seventh, and added an insurance run in the eighth.

Martinsville had several chances to add to its lead or catch Tri-City late in the game. After going 3-up and 3-down in the third, fourth, and fifth, the Mustangs loaded the bases in the sixth on a walk by Goranson, a single by Fugitt, and a walk by Nicholas DiPietrantonio (Princeton) with two outs. But they couldn’t score any, ending the inning on a fly ball to left field.

Martinsville again loaded the bases in the seventh. With two outs, Andrew Needum (Baylor) and Goranson were both hit by a pitch to get on, and Ross reached on a single. But again, a strikeout ended the scoring opportunities.

The Mustangs stranded 11 runners on the night.

In the ninth, Martinsville again tried to rally. Needum hit a 1-out double, and Ross walked with two outs. A strikeout ended the comeback attempt and the game.

Hooker Field saw its biggest crowd for a Mustangs game this season, with an announced attendance of 2,479. The team also held a postgame fireworks show. Last Saturday’s scheduled fireworks night was canceled due to rain.

Ross finished the night 2-4 with a walk, a run, and an RBI. Fugitt was 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

Riley Bost (Northern Colorado) picked up the loss on the mound. Bost threw five innings in relief, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks. Bost struck out out four.

Aiden Johnson threw an inning in relief, allowing two hits, two walk, and a run, while striking out two. Brandon Hatcher (Averett) threw the final inning for Martinsville, throwing a scoreless frame with a strikeout and two hits.

THIS WEEK

The Mustangs are 4-6 in their last 10 games, and have now dropped back-to-back games. They fell to the Peninsula Pilots, 10-8, on the road Thursday night.

Earlier this week, Martinsville defeated the Asheboro Copperheads, 6-4, at home on Wednesday, and beat Asheboro on the road, 10-8, on Tuesday.

Martinsville started with the week with an 11-10 loss to the Forest City Owls on the road Monday night.

The Mustangs are now 16-20 on the summer, and fifth in the CPL West standings.

COMING UP

Martinsville played a doubleheader at Finch Field in North Carolina on Saturday against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Results for both games were too late for publication.

The Mustangs will take off Sunday and Monday, and return home on Tuesday to take on the Forest City Owls at 7 p.m.

Tri-City Chili Peppers 7, Martinsville Mustangs 4

Tri-City 012 001 210 – 7 12 0

Martinsville 400 000 000 – 4 10 3

Martinsville hitters: C. Amezquita 1-5; C. Easley 1-4, BB, R; A. Needum 1-4, 2B; N. Goranson 1-3, BB, R; T. Ross 2-4, BB, R, RBI; J. Inskeep 1-5, 2B, R, 2RBI; J. Fugitt 3-4, 2B, RBI; N. DiPietrantonio 0-3, BB

Martinsville pitchers: Z. Powell 2IP, 2H, R, 2BB, K; R. Bost 5IP, 6H, 5R, 4ER, 3BB, 4K; A. Johnson IP 2H, R, 2BB, 2K; B. Hatcher IP, 2H, K