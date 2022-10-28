NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville Speedway: LaJoie, McKennedy get what they came to Virginia for

Corey LaJoie got exactly what he came to Martinsville for.

Jonathan McKennedy did, too.

LaJoie led a race-high 110 laps, and got out front on the final restart with two laps to go to win Thursday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

McKennedy finished 12th, but still gained enough points to win the Whelen Modified Tour championship in the season finale. It’s the 35-year-old’s first NASCAR title.

LaJoie was making just his third Whelen Modified Tour start. Thursday was his first top-5 finish on the tour. The NASCAR Cup Series regular has made nine starts at Martinsville Speedway in other series, but had never won a Grandfather Clock trophy at the southern Virginia track.

“That’s what I came here for. We came here for the clock,” LaJoie told reporters following his win. “I am glad this one is coming home with us. It’s one of the those you want to win… I’m going to wind that sucker every day.”

The Modifieds are in LaJoie’s blood – his grandfather raced the cars and is now in the New England Racing Hall of Fame.

LaJoie said he considers Martinsville “the Modifieds's Daytona,” and its one of those bucket list races where always wanted to not only compete, but be good enough to win.

“You come to Martinsville, I don’t care if you’re racing wheelbarrows, you want to be that guy who gets that clock at the end of the day.”

The deal for LaJoie to race on Thursday came together about two weeks ago. LaJoie said he tries to race at least one or two Modified races a year, but it can be difficult to find success when he just jumps in a car with a “hodgepodge team,” he said.

His team on Thursday was the biggest hodgepodge. LaJoie’s brother, who works as a photographer for his Kaulig Racing Cup Series team, another professional tire changer, and his pastor were in the pits for him.

“My pastor, who I had breakfast with the other day, said it was always his dream to pit a race car. I said, ‘Well, this week is your lucky day, pal. You’re coming to carry tires,’ LaJoie said. “So my pastor, never done it before, carried tires. A couple other guys who I just met today changed tires.

"And we had the slowest Modified pit stop of all time.”

Just past the midway point in the race, LaJoie looked like nobody would catch him as he weaved in and out of traffic and grew his lead. That was until a caution came out and the No. 53 car headed to the pits for new tires. But a slow stop dropped him out of the lead and barely still in the top-10.

Whelen Modified Tour rules say a driver can’t change tires and get gas in the same pit stop. Since LaJoie was so far back, his team decided to send him back to the pits a second time for gas.

The slow tire stop worked out in LaJoie’s favor, because he was able to get gas and not worry about running out late in the race, like other drivers did.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

LaJoie made his way back towards the front in the closing laps of the race. He restarted on the second row of a restart with eight laps to go. As cars came down the backstretch following the restart, LaJoie, McKennedy, and Jimmy Blewett all got into one another.

Blewett was driving a car for Tommy Baldwin Racing, which clinched the Whelen Modified Tour owner’s championship early in the race.

McKennedy and Blewett suffered some damage and fell out of the top 10. LaJoie was spared, and consequently took the lead.

McKennedy, who came in ranked atop the Whelen Modified Tour standings, thought his title hopes were dashed in the crash.

“I’m not going to lie, getting wrecked there with 15 to go, that was a bummer,” McKennedy said. “We had a really good car. The guys gave me an awesome car and we were in a good position to win it.

“In the middle of the back straightaway I felt a good bump and the next thing you know I was totally sideways. Not too thrilled with what he (LaJoie) was thinking about, but at the end of the day we are champions.”

“The 79 (McKennedy) kind of crowded Jimmy and I coming out of two, and we just sort of locked wheels and started bouncing off of each other,” LaJoie said. “Luckily, the 79 was able to rebound and win the championship. I would have hated if that had messed his deal up. And then Tommy Baldwin was pretty mad, but, you know, you’ll have that in big time auto racing.”

Other title contenders Ron Silk finished 11th in the race, and second in the Modified Tour standings. Eric Goodale was seventh on Thursday and third in the standings, and Justin Bonsignore finished 29th and fourth on tour.

McKennedy, who is in his second full season on the Whelen Modified Tour, said the championship was emotional. While he didn’t get everything he wanted from his trip to Martinsville Speedway, he said it’s “an amazing feeling” to be a NASCAR Modified champion.

“At one point there I thought we were sitting in a great position to win,” he said. “We came so close to winning one of the biggest races of the year but got wrecked. I thought it was over at that point, but luckily we were able to still come through and win the championship. It was just unbelievable.”

LaJoie will return to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday for practice and qualifying with the NASCAR Cup Series, and again on Sunday for the Xfinity 500, which gets the green flag at 2 p.m.

“I’m pretty pumped up,” LaJoie said. “I’ll have a couple cocktails and I’ll sober up for the weekend and try to see if we can take two clocks home for the weekend. That’ll be something.”