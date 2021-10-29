NASCAR Xfinity Series: Harrison Burton racing with no regrets this weekend at Martinsville Speedway

When he won at Martinsville last fall, it was a different experience for Burton. The track was only allowed 1,000 fans in the stands, and limited family in the infield, due to the coronavirus pandemic. So while he was eventually able to celebrate with his mom, dad, and girlfriend, it wasn’t the proper celebration Burton would have liked.

Burton called his win at Martinsville “bittersweet,” and said the festivities were missing something. Now that the track is allowed full-capacity and his entire family can be there, the celebration would change if he’s able to get to victory lane again.

“It would be amazing. Martinsville obviously holds a really special place in my heart, in my family’s heart,” he said. “That’s really exciting for me to have an opportunity to win in front of the people who sacrificed a lot for me along the way. Hopefully I can do them all proud again.”

Burton is looking for his first win of the 2021 season. He has one top-5 and four additional top-10 finishes in the playoffs this season, but is coming off of a 34th place finish last week at Kansas.

At a track where he feels his most comfortable, Burton will be racing with the hope of eliminating any regrets at the end of the season.