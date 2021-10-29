NASCAR Xfinity Series: Harrison Burton racing with no regrets this weekend at Martinsville Speedway

Harrison Burton has one regret in his entire racing career.
He never won a race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Burton, a second-year driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has won at every level of racing he’s competed in except the Trucks, a fact he said, “is frustrating to me, and I think about that.”
Two years removed from his Truck Series days, Burton is racing with no regrets this season.
The 21-year-old driver was announced as the one who will take over behind the wheel of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series next year. But that doesn’t mean he’s punting the rest of this season.
“I feel the same would happen to me in the Xfinity Series if I didn’t find a way to win this championship,” Burton said of his regrets. “So there’s a lot of pressure on me, from just myself. I want to go out and do everyone proud.
“I’ve been really fortunate and obviously really proud to be hired by the Wood Brothers and the Penske group to go and race for them and try to win Cup races for them, and I’m excited for that. But I owe all these people at Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) and at Toyota before I leave… I owe those guys 100 percent effort.”
Burton comes into this week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series eighth in the playoff points, 51 points below the cutline. Meaning he will likely need a win to advance to the championship round.
But victory lane at Martinsville Speedway is a place he’s been before, having won the Xfinity Series race at the short track last fall. Burton comes into this weekend with an average finish of 4.0 at Martinsville in two Xfinity Series races.
Even though he grew up in North Carolina, Burton considers Martinsville something of a home track for him because so much of his family is from nearby South Boston. His dad, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, grew up just over an hour east of Martinsville, and he still has family who lives there.
Being close to family adds some comfort to racing at Martinsville for Burton, but he said, “Once you get strapped into that racecar all that other stuff just kind of melts away and all you’ve got is you and your race team to go try to win a race.”
Sometimes, racing at your home track can add more pressure to a driver, Burton said, because they want to do well and push too hard.
But Burton feels confident at Martinsville because he feels confident in his short track racing ability.
“I feel like that’s definitely one of my strengths,” he said. “Figuring out how to win those races and figuring out how to become the best short track racer I can be is a little more second nature to me than figuring out all that other stuff we do. And that happens to play into Martinsville’s hand, I think.”
When he won at Martinsville last fall, it was a different experience for Burton. The track was only allowed 1,000 fans in the stands, and limited family in the infield, due to the coronavirus pandemic. So while he was eventually able to celebrate with his mom, dad, and girlfriend, it wasn’t the proper celebration Burton would have liked.
Burton called his win at Martinsville “bittersweet,” and said the festivities were missing something. Now that the track is allowed full-capacity and his entire family can be there, the celebration would change if he’s able to get to victory lane again.
“It would be amazing. Martinsville obviously holds a really special place in my heart, in my family’s heart,” he said. “That’s really exciting for me to have an opportunity to win in front of the people who sacrificed a lot for me along the way. Hopefully I can do them all proud again.”
Burton is looking for his first win of the 2021 season. He has one top-5 and four additional top-10 finishes in the playoffs this season, but is coming off of a 34th place finish last week at Kansas.
At a track where he feels his most comfortable, Burton will be racing with the hope of eliminating any regrets at the end of the season.
“I think the biggest thing is there’s no, ‘O.K., we’ll get them next week.’ It’s do or die,” he said. “So the intensity level is definitely higher. The amount that you mentally prepare is higher. Obviously you work really hard each and every race to try and win, so you can’t necessarily work harder, I think, when the playoffs come. You have to stay doing what you were doing and doing what worked for you and eliminating what didn’t.
“It’s a big challenge to try and kind of balance that and figure out what’s best and what’s not to do at the right times. I’m lucky I’ve got a lot of a great people around me that help me kind of figure my way through that.”
