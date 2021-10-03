Next P.L.A.N. Athletics brings next new baseball league to Hooker Field

Next P.L.A.N. Athletics is the newest name in baseball in Martinsville and Henry County, and the group’s first order of business is a new high school fall league playing at Hooker Field.
Next P.L.A.N. was started by a group of local baseball fans and coaches, Joe and April Haynes and Jason and Tonya Davis.
The name is stylized P.L.A.N. to represent the four children of Haynes and Davis: Preston, Luke, Anna, and Nathan.
“We just kind of threw it together,” Joe Haynes said in a recent interview. “It’s kind of wild how it all worked out.”
The group will also take over control of the Martinsville Mustangs this summer. Joe Haynes said there will be more information about that in the coming weeks.
The fall high school league has three high school teams that play weekly at Hooker Field: Magna Vista, Bassett, and Morehead High School from North Carolina. Other teams from Nelson County also travel to Martinsville to play games on weekends. Each team is coached by the school's varsity coaches and they practice on their own home fields.
The Haynes and Davis’s sons play baseball for Magna Vista, and they have built friendships with players from Bassett, which is why the group wanted to build a league for play this fall so players could continue to compete against their friends and have a chance to get better.
“We wanted to give the kids the option to be able to play during the fall. Some of the kids that may not play summer ball with a travel team, they can come with the school and it gives them the opportunity get out on the field. It also gives the coaches an opportunity to be able to see what they’re going to have in the spring.”
Haynes said the most important thing to him was giving players, especially those who don’t play travel baseball, a chance to play that wasn’t too costly.
“There’s a lot of kids that play travel ball during the summer. There's a lot of kids that play travel ball during the fall, and those kids that play on those travel ball teams that may play at Bassett or may play at Magna Vista or at Morehead, they probably won't be involved with these teams,” he said. “I think it’s important because it gives those kids... an opportunity, and that's what the coaches need. They need to see what happens in the fall and they need to come back and look and see what has progressed in the spring. So that's really what's getting them the opportunity to see that.”
Hayden Friese, a senior at Morehead High School, played in a similar local high school league last fall at Hooker Field, and saw it as a great opportunity for Morehead’s younger players to get a chance to see new competition and get reps on the varsity level.
Friese has also enjoyed the opportunity this fall to play against Magna Vista and Bassett, two teams Morehead doesn’t typically play during the high school regular season.
“It was cool to play new teams and new faces,” Friese said.
“It just really helped our young guys a lot. Last year we had probably five or six freshmen playing on varsity, so it was good to get our young guys out here and bonding with each other. It was fun.”
Friese, who plans to play at NCAA Division I Western Carolina University next fall, knows the importance of playing baseball year round for a player's own personal development. But getting to play with your high school team in the fall is also invaluable, he said.
“It definitely helps with just the reps and stuff, being able to go over situations in games that are important to us but aren't, like, a conference game or something like that,” he said. “It definitely benefits us a lot. I know coach, he really likes us coming up here. And I know as a senior, me and some of the older guys on the team, we definitely enjoy it because you kind of relax a little bit when you play but then you know that these are the games that get you ready for the season and that's when it really counts.
“Magna Vista and Bassett, they have some good players. It's never an easy game with them. We always enjoy the challenge of coming up here.”
BENEFIT NIGHTS
When the Haynes and Davis group came up with the idea for the fall league, they wanted to not only have it benefit the players on the field, but also directly benefit the teams.
That’s when Joe Haynes came up with an idea.
For one game this fall, each school has a benefit night where all the money made from gate ticket sales goes back to the program for them to use however they’d like. That way, the teams can not only try to pack Hooker Field with as many of their own fans as possible, but the more fans who come, the more money goes back directly to the program.
“We just wanted to do (the league) to give those schools the opportunity to be able to play, but when we were sitting around I was telling Jason, ‘We’ve got to be able to give them something back,’" Joe Haynes said. "And he said, ‘Well how to do you do that?’ And I said, ‘You give them the gate. Let them make it a fundraiser.’”
“That way all the money goes back into the baseball program at Morehead, Bassett, and Magna Vista. So that was really a big deciding factor on having all those schools participate is we were able to give back and they were able to recoup some of that cost back.”
The benefit night for Morehead High School raised money for the Jeffery Roberts Jr. Scholarship in honor of the team’s coach who passed away earlier this year.
Haynes said the response from the coaches has been, “It’s the best idea I’ve ever heard.”
“It’s not about the money to us,” he added. “It’s about giving these kids an opportunity to play and having a facility to play during the fall.”
“It's definitely cool to know that you have a night that's dedicated to your team because we have a lot of people support us,” Friese said. “It'll be cool to get everybody down here and show them what we can do, and the money is going to a really good cause.”
The fall league plays on week nights and select weekends at Hooker Field in Martinsville.
