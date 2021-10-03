Next P.L.A.N. Athletics brings next new baseball league to Hooker Field

“We wanted to give the kids the option to be able to play during the fall. Some of the kids that may not play summer ball with a travel team, they can come with the school and it gives them the opportunity get out on the field. It also gives the coaches an opportunity to be able to see what they’re going to have in the spring.”

Haynes said the most important thing to him was giving players, especially those who don’t play travel baseball, a chance to play that wasn’t too costly.

“There’s a lot of kids that play travel ball during the summer. There's a lot of kids that play travel ball during the fall, and those kids that play on those travel ball teams that may play at Bassett or may play at Magna Vista or at Morehead, they probably won't be involved with these teams,” he said. “I think it’s important because it gives those kids... an opportunity, and that's what the coaches need. They need to see what happens in the fall and they need to come back and look and see what has progressed in the spring. So that's really what's getting them the opportunity to see that.”

Hayden Friese, a senior at Morehead High School, played in a similar local high school league last fall at Hooker Field, and saw it as a great opportunity for Morehead’s younger players to get a chance to see new competition and get reps on the varsity level.