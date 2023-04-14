It’s been six years since Kyle Busch took victory lane at Martinsville, with his last win dating back to the fall of 2017.

Now that 2023 has come with a new team, number, and sponsor, the desire to add another grandfather clock to his collection has been burning inside of Busch.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said in a recent phone interview. “Obviously, I’m having the opportunity to come up there to run in the (CRAFTSMAN) Truck Series race, and then being able to run in the Cup Series race just to give us more action around Martinsville.

“It’s a cool, little, short track that’s been around for a long time, and I’ve won there a couple of times. Certainly, I would love to go back into victory lane and get that grandfather clock.”

NASCAR’s longest active track has been a beloved favorite for many drivers and teams alike over the years. Though the reasons as to why can vary, for the two-time Cup Series champion, Busch’s reason is not on-track related.

“It’s the family drive up there,” Busch said. “You got a couple of hours of where you drive up to Martinsville, and it’s close enough to home. You go up there, stay around for the weekend to run the race, and then drive back home.

“The track (Martinsville) is a very difficult racetrack, it took me a while to learn the different traits of what it takes to go around there fast. I’m hoping that being with RCR (Richard Childress Racing) and the No. 8 car, that we’ve got some good stuff ahead. I’ve had some good runs in the past, but certainly would love to get back to the winning ways of what it takes there.”

In March, NASCAR introduced a new rules package for the Next Gen cars aimed specifically for short tracks, like Martinsville. The changes create less rear downforce, caused by the removal of the inner strakes, known to be part of the rear diffuser.

Those changes won’t be visible to the viewers, but one noticeable change many will see is the shorter spoilers.

For Busch, it will be an adjustment period for him and RCR to find their competitive edge.

“Obviously the shorter spoilers and the less of strakes have created less downforce for the car. Unfortunately, that has been a detriment to our team right now and kind of what we are struggling with to where we are loose at many of these tracks that we are going to where we run with the lower downforce,” Busch said.

“We are still trying to work through that stuff and get our stuff better. We have to fine turn where and what that is exactly to make sure that we come there and have that competitive effort. It’s a work in progress for us trying to work through all those things.”

This is the second year that Martinsville’s spring race has been shortened from 500 laps down to 400.

The change in the number of laps doesn’t affect how the 61-time Cup Series winner is approaching Sunday’s race.

“The 400 laps don’t really phase you a lot. The only thing that would change is the pit strategy, but you always have a floating pit strategy anyways based off when the caution flies,” Busch said. “Whether it’s for the stage breaks or you get an actual caution of guys getting into guys or just issues happening on the track. For me, it doesn’t really change the preparation or the planning of anything.”

“The race is still going to be on Sunday, it’s still going to be at 3 o’clock, and we know what we got to do.” Busch added.

Double Duty

This will be the second straight year that Busch will pull double duty at Martinsville in the spring. The Las Vegas native is set to compete in Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200, driving the No. 51 Zariz Transport Chevrolet Silverado for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Martinsville is the third track of his five-race schedule for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2023.

Busch is set to race the same truck at Kansas and Pocono later in the season.

The paperclip has treated him well over the past few years when competing in the Truck Series. Last spring, Busch came home with a third-place finish, and claimed victory back in 2019 and 2016.

But not only has Busch himself found success at Martinsville in the trucks, so has KBM.

Since KBM’s inception in 2010, the team has claimed a total of eight victories in Southern Virginia. Two of those wins came during a spring race, and six in the fall, including a streak of four straight victories in the fall from 2011-2014.