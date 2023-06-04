The Martinsville High School outdoor track team had one state championship and seven all-state finishes at this weekend's VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field state championships, held at James Madison University.

MHS sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston won the state title in the girls 100 meter dash after running the race in 12.55 seconds.

It was Mitchell-Hairston's first state title after finishing second in the event last season.

The Bulldog won the region title in the 100 and 200 meter dash last week. She finished fourth in the girls 200 meter dash on Saturday with a final time of 26.57 seconds.

The Bulldogs' girls 4x100 meter relay team of Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, and Aubrey Price came home with a third place finish after running the relay in 51.28 seconds.

The top eight finishers in each event were named to the all-state team.

Martinsville seniors Rayshawn Dickerson and Christian Jones had individual all-state finishes. Dickerson finished fifth in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds, and eighth in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 22.74 seconds.

Jones was sixth in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.40 seconds.

Jones also had a second all-state finish in the boys 4x400 meter relay, alongside Marcus Long, Jordan Smith, and Ronnie Jackson. The team ran 3:33.49 to finish in sixth place.

Also at the Class 2 state meet, Patrick County's top finishes were both eighth place. Sadie Martin ran 2:31.12 to finish eight and gain all-state honors in the girls 800 meter run.

Martin was also part of the Cougars 4x800 meter relay team that went all-state with an eighth place finish. McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, and Martin ran the race in 11:10.74.

The Bassett and Magna Vista High School track teams also competed this weekend at the VHSL Class 3 state championships, held at Liberty University.

The Bengals finished the day with two all-state finishes. The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips ran 50.72 seconds to finish fifth.

Bassett's Sienna Bailey was all-state in the girls 1,600 meter run, running 5:23.66 to finish eighth.

Magna Vista's Dakota Reid was the Warriors top finisher of the day, coming away 12th in the girls discus with a throw of 84-feet, 5-inches.

Full results from all four schools are listed below.

VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field State Championships

Friday and Saturday at James Madison University

Martinsville results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

12.55 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 1st

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

26.57 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 4th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

51.28 Relay Team (Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, Fonshay Moyer, Jakiyah Gravely, Aubrey Price) 3rd

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.17 Rayshawn Dickerson 5th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

22.74 Rayshawn Dickerson 8th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

51.40 Christian Jones 6th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

20.50 Steffon Evans 23rd

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

44.97 Denyiran Hodge 17th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

44.74 Relay Team (Marcus Long, Jordan Smith, Ronnie Jackson, Rayshawn Dickerson) 11th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:33.49 Relay Team (Marcus Long, Jordan Smith, Ronnie Jackson, Christian Jones) 6th

Patrick County results

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:31.12 Sadie Martin 8th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.49 Relay Team (Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Shauntel Hill) 9th

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

11:10.74 Relay Team (McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, Sadie Martin) 8th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:05.17 Moises Cisneros 9th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

8:54.01 Relay Team (Noah Hiatt, Xavier Seda-Torres, Ethan Cobbler, Moises Cisneros) 11th

VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field State Championships

Friday and Saturday at Liberty University

Bassett results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.34 Egypt Phillips 14th

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

5:23.66 Sienna Bailey 8th

GIRLS 3200 METER RUN

12:02.28 Sienna Bailey 15th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

50.72 Relay Team (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 5th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

31-10 Annie Laine 11th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.46 Brendon Easley 22nd

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.48 Brendon Easley 25th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

52.63 Marquez Duvernay 16th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

16.81 Brendon Easley 11th

Magna Vista results

GIRLS DISCUS

84-5 Dakota Reid 12th