P&HCC athletic department to add boxing club this fall

The Patrick & Henry Community College athletics department announced this week a partnership with Rockbottom Athletics to create the P&H Athletics Boxing Club, beginning this fall.

According to a release from P&HCC, Rockbottom Athletics, located in Martinsville, is "a local community-based athletics center specializing in physical fitness through boxing and mixed martial arts." Rockbottom's founder, Jomo Lucas, is a former P&H student and has partnered with the P&H athletics department to allow his center to be the home of the boxing club for practice and training.

"Boxing teaches young men and women more than just footwork and hand-eye coordination," Lucas said in a release from the school. "Boxing also teaches life skills and discipline, aiming to show how individuals can, in fact, walk away from a fight.”

The P&H boxing club will be an officially registered member of the National Collegiate Boxing Association, which is insured and sanctioned by USA Boxing, Inc. The member allows the team to compete in all USA Boxing and NCBA events.

"Members of the boxing club can expect to learn how to box, train, spar, and compete," the release read.

All members must also be a registered student at Patrick & Henry Community College.

"Our P&H Boxing Club will give many students opportunities to do something they love while pursuing a college degree," said Brian Henderson, P&H Athletic Director and Associate Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion. "These are opportunities that are normally reserved for student-athletes in sports like baseball, basketball, and soccer. However, young boxers will now have those same options at P&H."

Jorge Concepcion III is a local business owner, P&H Athletics supporter, and has trained under Lucas. Through his business, Package Up Transportation and Concepcion Sports, Concepcion has committed a scholarship for students who may be interested in joining the P&H Boxing Club while pursuing an associate degree at the school.

"Jomo is one of the best boxing trainers around, and he pours his heart into his students," Concepcion said.

While Lucas will be the head trainer, student-athletes will also train under Oliver McCall, a former WBC Heavyweight Champion from Bassett, who will also be a trainer for the club.

"His role is to not only teach them the key in-ring strategies that made him a world champion, but also the life skills needed to deal with fame and fortune," the release said about McCall.

"Mr. McCall has been to the top of the mountain, but has also unfortunately experienced the pitfalls quite often associated with professional athletes," Henderson said. "However, just as he was as a fighter after a loss, he overcame those obstacles, got back up on his feet, and is here to share a wealth of knowledge with students enrolled in the P&H boxing club."

For more information on enrolling at Patrick & Henry Community College and joining the P&H Boxing Club, those interested can contact Brian Henderson at bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.