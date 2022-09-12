P&HCC athletics partners With Daly Seven hotels

The Patrick & Henry Community College Athletics Department has announced Daly Seven Hotels Management & Development Company as the official hotel partner for its intercollegiate athletics programs, the school announced on Monday.

“Our overall goal is to deliver an enjoyable, relaxing place for our student-athletes and guests to call home while they travel for both home and away NJCAA competitions,” P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson said in a release from the school. “P&H fans, families, and opponents are coming from all over to support their teams, and our objective with this partnership is to provide that home away from home while they cheer on their team.”

"The partnership between Daly Seven and P&H Athletics provides Patriot fans with hotel brands they know and trust, while giving them the best rate possible," the school's release read. "Furthermore, the goal is to continue to strengthen the brand’s relationship with NJCAA fans, alumni, and opponents."

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Daly Seven will be featured in digital assets on the www.phccsports.com website, in-venue signage, print materials, and on-site promotions.

Daly Seven has also been named the title sponsor for P&H softball’s first annual JUCO Softball Jamboree. This three day event will be held February 24-26, 2023 at Dan Daniel Park, in Danville, featuring top NJCAA softball programs from New York, Ohio, West Virginia, North and South Carolina.

“We're in the business of serving people. That's the core of our foundation," said Joe Daly, President of Daly Seven Hotels. “We are beyond thrilled and humbled to be the official hotel partner of Patrick & Henry Community College’s intercollegiate athletics programs. Being a part of the P&H community allows us to support the student-athletes both on and off the field. We look forward to facilitating meaningful connections and providing the best service to every P&H athlete, fan, family member, or contender that walks through our doors."

The P&HCC Athletics Department has 13 intercollegiate sports teams and three club sports teams, all with more than 200 student-athletes.