P&HCC baseball, softball finish regular seasons

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball and softball teams both finished their regular seasons over the weekend on high notes.

The Patriots baseball team swept Guilford Tech in a 3-game series to finish the regular season 30-22 and 20-14 in Region X play.

P&HCC softball went 1-1 in a doubleheader at Surry Community College on Saturday to finish the regular season 30-16 overall, and 21-7 in Region X. The Patriots will now get nine days off before beginning play in the conference tournament.

BASEBALL

It took an 11-inning walkoff for P&HCC to win Game 1 of the series against Guilford Tech on Saturday, but the Patriots rolled in Games 2 and 3 on Sunday at Hooker Field to finish the regular season on a seven game winning streak.

Jonboy Rittenhouse walked it off in Game 1 Saturday, part of a 3-6 day in which he had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Patriots at the plate. Riley Motley added three RBIs on a 2-5 day.

GTCC scored four runs in the seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead, but the Patriots bullpen held the Titans scoreless in the final four frames.

Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher threw 3.1 innings in relief, allowing just one hit, two walks, and one run, with three strikeouts. Austin Maxey got the win on the mound, throwing two scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts.

On Sunday, the Patriots scored three runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth for the mercy rule, 10-2, win over GTCC.

Rittenhouse had another home run, as well as a double on a 2-4 hitting day with a walk, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Trevor Sheehan was 2-3 with a double, two runs scored, three RBIs, and a stolen base. Carlos Amezquita was 1-4 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

Spencer Rife picked up the win on the mound for P&HCC, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing four hits, two walks, and two runs with five strikeouts. Luke Gibson had the save, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

The Patriots completed the sweep with a 7-4 Game 3 win on Sunday, behind a 3-3 day by Sheehan, who had a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the team at the plate.

GTCC scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Patriots pen held them to just one run the rest of the way. Trevor Vernon got the win, throwing the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run. Vernon struck out two and walked one.

Vincent DiMauro threw two scoreless innings in relief for the Pats, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

P&HCC scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings for the comeback victory. Brandon Parks was 2-4 at the plate with two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Amezquita was 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Rittenhouse is tied for third in Region X Division II with 51 RBIs on the season. Parks leads the conference with 36 stolen bases.

The Patriots are hitting .274 as a team with a .393 on-base percentage. The team has scored 361 runs on the year, with four players all over 40 runs scored.

On the pitching side, Drew Harlow is third in the conference with nine wins on the season.

The Patriots will begin play in the Region X Division II tournament on Thursday at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City, North Carolina. P&HCC will be the No. 2 seed in the West Division. They’ll play Lenoir Community College on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The tournament will be double elimination.

SOFTBALL

The Patriots softball team started the weekend with a 8-0 shutout of Surry in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday in Dobson, North Carolina.

Surry came into the weekend ranked No. 18 in the NJCAA Division II softball poll released last Monday. P&HCC also received votes in the poll.

Madison Lemons threw a complete game in the 6-inning win. Lemons allowed just two hits and two walks and had four strikeouts.

Lemons added a double at the plate for P&HCC.

Patrick County High School graduate Danielle King was 2-4 with three RBIs to lead the Patriots. Elizabeth Parrish was 1-4 with two RBIs. Carley Gravely was 2-4 with two runs, an RBI, and two stolen bases, and Mackenzie Belcher, also a PCHS graduate, had two walks, an RBI, and a run.

The Patriots bats weren’t as lively in Game 2 of the doubleheader, an 8-2 loss.

King was 2-3 with an RBI and Belcher was 2-2 with an RBI and both of the team’s runs to again lead P&HCC at the plate. Parrish was 1-3 with an RBI.

Jaden Hurdle threw 6.1 innings for P&HCC, allowing eight runs, four earned, on seven hits and a walk. Hurdle struck out two in the loss.

King finished the regular season leading all Region X Division II with a .514 batting average, one of just three players in the conference to finish with an average better than .500.

Gravely was second in the conference with 28 stolen bases on the season. Hurdle was fourth with 10 home runs this season, and Anderson is second with two pitching saves.

The Patriots are hitting .362 as a team with a .406 on-base percentage. They’ve scored 317 runs in 46 games, with seven players who scored 24 or more times.

P&HCC will get nine days off before the start of the Region X Division II tournament. They’ll take the No. 5 seed in the tournament, which will run from May 11-15 at Dorey Park in Richmond.

BASEBALL

Game 1: P&HCC 9, GTCC 8

GTCC 031 000 400 00 – 8 10 2

PHCC 010 103 012 01 – 9 13 1

P&HCC hitters: C. Amezquuita 0-5, BB, R; B. Parks 3-5, BB, 2R, 2RBI; T. Sheehan 2-5, 2B, BB, R; J. Rittenhouse 3-6, HR, 3RBI, R; S. Gallardo 1-4, 2B, BB, 2R; R. Motely 2-5, 3RBI; S. Saunders 1-4, R, SB; J. Weaver 1-3, SB

Pitchers: D. Harlow 1.2IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, 2K; D. Fisher 3.1IP, H, R, 2BB, 3K; N. Duncan IP, 4H, 4R, BB, 2K; J. Horton 3IP, 2H, 2BB, 3K; A. Maxey (W) 2IP, 2K

Game 2: P&HCC 10, GTCC 2

GTCC 000 000 20 – 2 5 2

PHCC 100 020 34 – 10 9 1

P&HCC hitters: C. Amezquita 1-4, 3B, BB, 3R, SB; B. Parks 1-4, R, 2SB; T. Sheehan 2-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB; J. Rittenhouse 2-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2R, 2RBI; S. Gallardo 1-3, 2B, RBI; R. Motely 0-3, BB, R; S. Saunders 0-4, R, RBI; J. Weaver 1-4; O. Gonzalez 1-1, 2B, 2RBI, SB

Pitchers: S. Rife (W) 6.1IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 5K; L. Gibson (S) 1.2IP, H, 2K

Game 3: P&HCC 7, GTCC 4

GTCC 300 010 0 – 4 2 2

PHCC 100 033 X – 7 8 2

P&HCC hitters: C. Amezquita 1-3, BB, 2R; B. Parks 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; T. Sheehan 3-3, HR, 2 2B, BB, R, 4RBI; J. Rittenhouse 0-3, BB; S. Gallardo 0-3, BB, SB; R. Motely 1-2, BB; O. Gonzalez 1-2, BB, R, 2SB; J. Weaver 0-2, BB, R, SB

Pitchers: W. Rice 1IP, H, 3R, 2BB, K; V. DiMauro 2IP, H, BB, 2K; B. Pleasant 1.2IP, R, 2BB, 2K; T. Vernon 2.1IP, BB, 2K

SOFTBALL

Game 1: P&HCC 8, SCC 0

PHCC 102 014 – 8 9 0

SCC 000 000 – 0 2 0

P&HCC hitters: M. Lemons 1-3; B. Martz 0-0, BB, R; D. King 2-4, 3RBI; J. Haas 1-3; E. Parrish 1-4, 2RBI; C. Gravely 2-4, 2R, RBI, 2SB; K. Garland 0-0, R; M. Belcher 0-2, 2BB, RBI, R; G. Hubbard 0-0, R; C. Garland 1-2, R, RBI; S. McDaniel 1-2, R;

Pitchers: M. Lemons 6IP, 2H, 2BB, 4K

Game 2: SCC 8, P&HCC 2

PHCC 101 000 0 – 2 8 3

SCC 300 221 X – 8 12 1

P&HCC hitters: D. King 2-3, RBI; E. Parrish 1-3, RBI; C. Gravely 1-4, 2B; L. Mills 1-3; M. Belcher 2-2, 2R, RBI; C. Garland 1-3

Pitchers: J. Hurdle 6.1IP, 7H, 8R, 4ER, BB, 2K; S. Anderson 0.2IP, H