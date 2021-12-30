P&HCC basketball alum Daniel Ginsberg announces partnership with Utrain app

Patrick & Henry Community College graduate Daniel Ginsberg and his business partners launched the Utrain app in October.

Earlier this month, they announced a global partnership with Ganon Baker Basketball to continue growing their app.

Ginsberg, who played basketball at P&HCC in 2013-2014, and his business partner, Darryl Smith Jr., came up with the idea for Utrain, a service-based marketplace for basketball players and trainers. The iPhone app helps introduce trainers to trainees, and fixes issues for both sides. It also uses location-based services where athletes can post pick-up games or trainers can post sessions.

A recent press release called Utrain, “one of the fastest rising basketball training apps on the App Store today.” The app provides a safe and secure marketplace for athletes and parents to find trainers anytime, anywhere. Players can check out pick up games, find private trainers, group sessions, events, and connect with friends to see when they are playing. Parents can also search for trainers based on location services and book sessions, and trainers and athletes can both securely handle session payments on the app.

The partnership with Ganon Baker will allow new trainers to complete the Ganon Baker Certification Program and display the globally recognized credential directly on their profile. According to Utrain Co-Founder Joseph Toe, “The global partnership with Ganon Baker Basketball will ensure that athletes and parents looking for trainers on the Utrain Platform have unrivaled assurance that they are working with highly qualified and verified trainers around the globe,” Toe said in a release.

Utrain will partner with Ganon Baker Basketball to provide an all-in-one business management solution for GBB Certified trainers around the world.

“Ganon Baker is widely regarded as the leader in the training industry and has worked with countless NBA stars,” the release read. “Ganon Baker Basketball is one of the largest and most recognized brands in the basketball training industry.”

After P&HCC, Ginsberg transferred to Green Mountain College in Vermont, where he continued to play basketball. Following his college career, he played professionally in Israel and China. He currently lives in Charlottesville, where he is also a basketball trainer.

The Utrain app is currently available for free download on the Apple App Store. More information can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instragram.