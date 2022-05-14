P&HCC fishing team signs three local anglers

The Patrick & Henry Community College bass fishing team has been on hiatus for the last two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With a new coach, the team is planning to return to competition this fall, and the Patriots have signed three local anglers to join the roster.

Bassett High School seniors Troy Carter and Hunter Whitlock and Magna Vista senior Shelby Rigney all signed with the Patriots at commitment ceremonies this week.

Carter and Whitlock are good friends who have been fishing together for four years.

“It’s meaningful because I I get to carry on with Hunter,” Carter told reporters at the signing ceremony. “We’ve made a pretty good friendship, like I can’t make with anybody else. He probably knows me better than anybody else, so we’re excited to do that with each other and excited to fish and try to make money and pursue it as our career.”

Carter said he chose P&HCC because it was in his home town, and it gave him the opportunity to keep fishing and doing what he loves at the collegiate level.

Whitlock echoed those sentiments. He’s been fishing she he was a toddler, and it’s something he really enjoys.

“I just thought since it’s offered in school and college now I thought it’d be pretty fun to get involved in that,” Whitlock said.

Bassett fishing coach Mark Jones said the Bengals duo will succeed at the next level.

“I’ve known Troy and actually been on the water with Troy a lot,” Jones said. “His skill level, he’s pretty good. He’s a good fisherman. He knows what he’s doing, so I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish the next two or three years at Patrick & Henry… and seeing his accomplishments as he grows in the sport.

“I’m just really proud of Hunter taking the next step and moving on to college, fishing at the next level, pursuing this team,” Jones added. “Having the opportunity to fish in college is a pretty big deal. He’s excited, I’m excited for him. I look forward to him doing it.”

When Magna Vista started a fishing team in 2017, Rigney was the school’s first female angler. In her years of competitive fishing, the Warrior has advanced to the State High School BASS Championships, and advanced to the BASS High School Nationals last June in Tennessee.

She was once named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

“When she came in she kept her own with the guys and we were very lucky that her partner didn’t see her as the girl, he saw her as the fisherperson that she is,” said MVHS fishing coach Melanie Barrow to reporters at Rigney's commitment ceremony. “So as she has grown throughout middle school and into high school, going to the national championship has really set a precedent to our club, and now we have four other female anglers. We credit that to Shelby and her willingness to go out there and show them that she can fish like a girl.”

Rigney said she’s excited to fish at the collegiate level, compete on new lakes with new people, and open new doors and opportunities in her fishing career.

“Once that was me just fishing in ponds like when I was a kid,” Rigney said. “I never thought you could fish collegiately or at the high school level. I thought it was just something to do. But tournament fishing is a whole lot different than just fishing in a pond. I think anybody can do it if you’re willing to go out there and put the time in and put the time on the water and just learn the lakes and stuff. I think anybody can do it.”

Barrow said they should expect Rigney to hold her own with the Patriots team.

“She’s going to bring in those fish just like they are,” Barrow said. “She’s not afraid to run a trolling motor. She’s not afraid to try new rigs and tackle, and she’s not afraid to net a fish when it needs to be done. And she will be the perfect partner to anyone who is lucky enough to have her.”

Carter, Whitlock, and Rigney all had special messages for their coaches and those who helped them in their fishing careers.

“I’d like to thank our coach, Mark Jones, and my dad, my mom, Angler’s Choice, Hunter and his family, and all the support they’ve given and anybody that’s been involved with it,” Carter said.

“First of all I’d like to thank Coach Mark Jones. He pretty much got us here,” Whitlock said. “And I’d like to thank my dad for being our boat captain. I’d like to thank my partner, Troy Carter, for being my partner. We won right many tournaments. We came pretty close to winning a few times, but it was fun overall.”

“I’d just like to thank all my coaches that have helped me throughout the years,” Rigney said. “My boat captains, my partner, Hunter, my parents for making sure I got to all my tournaments. My best friend, my friends, they’ve support me the whole entire time.”

With the signings and the reintroduction of the team to P&H, local anglers and coaches are hopeful this helps their sport continue to grow.

“It’s kind of a new sport at the high school level, and it is growing rapidly,” Jones said. “It’s crazy how fast it’s growing. But with them having a chance to go, as the sport grows they can be part of it and grow along with it and learn a whole lot.

“Fishing at the college level, they’ll have the opportunity to travel and see parts of the country they might not get to just by going to PH. Being on the fishing team and fishing in these tournaments all across the United States will be a really good experience for them to have as young college athletes.”