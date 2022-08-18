P&HCC men's soccer team wins first game on ESPN

Last week, ESPN and the National Junior College Athletic Association announced a multi-year media rights agreement to air NJCAA games on ESPN's networks as well as online. One of the first games to be included in the deal was Patrick & Henry Community College's season opener on Thursday against NCAA Division I Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, which was broadcast on ESPN+.

The Patriots made the most of their TV debut, coming away with a 1-0 victory over the Keydets in an exhibition contest.

The Patriots lone goal came with 13:55 remaining in the second half when Enrique Jacobs lined up for a penalty kick. The initial kick was stopped by VMI keeper Connor Cherry, but Jacobs got the deflection and put it in the corner of the goal for the eventual game-winner.

Danny Clark-Phillips had four saves for the Patriots for the win in goal.

Thursday was the Patriots first ever game played on ESPN.

P&HCC will go back on the road on Friday to NJCAA Division I USC Lancaster in South Carolina.