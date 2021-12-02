P&HCC names Brandi Woods interim volleyball coach

It didn't take long for Brandi Woods to make an impact as she returned to Patrick & Henry Community College, where she graduated and was a two-sport athlete. Since 2019, Woods has been the assistant softball coach and the team's recruiting coordinator.

Now she has earned a new title. The school this week named Woods the interim head volleyball coach, taking over the program from coach Randi Robertson, who stepped down to focus on her career in education.

Both Robertson and Woods were teammates on P&H Volleyball's 2017 Region X Championship team.

"Brandi is a true representation of what our PH family is all about," Brian Henderson, the Assistant VP for Student Engagement and Inclusion and Director of Athletics, said in a release from the school. "She not only was a standout athlete but a superstar in the classroom, gaining the Academic Patriot of the Year award while playing both volleyball and softball here. She deserves this opportunity and will excel in the role."

“Patrick & Henry Community College has given me the opportunities of a lifetime," Woods said. "It is truly a family that you want to be a part of forever."