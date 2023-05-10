The Patrick & Henry Community College Athletic Department announced on Wednesday the hiring of Dennis Gaskins as the school's new women’s basketball coach.

The hiring was named by P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant Vice-President for Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson.

Gaskins comes to P&HCC after spending one season at Louisburg College as an assistant coach for the Hurricane's women’s basketball team.

Originally from Edward, North Carolina, Gaskins graduated from Aurora High School and went on to play basketball at Elon University, where he was a 4-year starter.

After graduating from Elon, Gaskins spent three seasons coaching high school basketball in Charlotte, N.C. He also founded and coached the Carolina Explosion, a travel basketball and volleyball club located in Wake Forest, N.C.

"One of my goals is to build great relationships with our student-athletes and the surrounding community," Gaskins said in a release from the school. "I want our student-athletes to love and have a well-rounded experience here at Patrick & Henry, and I am excited to shoulder that responsibility starting this upcoming season.

Gaskins currently resides in Wake Forest, N.C., with his wife, Tasha, and 2 children, Camryn and Kendall.

He takes over for former women's basketball coach Herb Daniel, who joined the program in 2021 and left earlier this spring to take the same position at Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The Patriots are coming off of an 11-14 record this season.

"Patrick & Henry Community College athletics is fortunate to attract respected and successful coaches from all over," Henderson said in a release from the school. "Extraordinary coaches like Coach Gaskins tend to be extraordinary teachers and leaders for today's student-athletes. His experience as a former NCAA Division I point guard and history as a program-builder at the high school, prep, and collegiate levels is well documented."

"I want to thank Brian Henderson and all of the athletic department for the tremendous opportunity to join the Patrick & Henry family," Gaskins said. "I am looking forward to bringing excitement and passion back to the women’s basketball program. This excitement will only be matched by our passion for building a first-class program, where student-athletes believe in doing things the right way and to the best of their ability."