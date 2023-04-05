P&HCC softball ranks in top 10 nationally

In the first NJCAA Division III national rankings of the season, the Patrick & Henry softball team came in at No. 10.

The Patriots came into the season unranked, but impressed voters with a 15-9 overall record, including wins in 14 of their last 16 games.

The national rankings were released on Monday.

In the week prior to the rankings release, P&HCC swept a doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist, with 9-3 and 6-2 wins, and swept another doubleheader against Owens Community College, with wins of 8-0 and 15-0.

P&HCC received three national votes. They’re the only Region X team to appear in the top 10.

Danielle King named player of the week

P&HCC sophomore Danielle King was named NJCAA Division III Softball Player of the Week for the week of March 22-28.

During that week, King hit .692 with two home runs, three doubles, and eight RBIs.

King is a graduate of Patrick County High School.

In 25 games this season, the Patriots first baseman is hitting .506 with three home runs, 28 RBIs, and 34 runs scored. She currently ranks second in the nation in runs scored and fifth in the nation in hits (40) and doubles (11).

P&HCC softball sweeps Surry

The P&HCC softball team defeated Surry Community College in two games on Tuesday in Martinsville.

The Patriots won Game 1, 6-5, on a walkoff in the 10th inning.

Danielle King led P&HCC at the plate, going 3-5 with a triple, a run, and a stolen base. Morgan Strickland had a hit and two RBIs, and Kyndal Hopkins had a hit and two runs.

Summer Anderson started the game for the Patriots, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing seven hits, five runs, two earned, and two walks with two strikeouts.

Strickland got the win the circle, throwing the final 3.2 innings in relief while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Strickland also picked up the win in Game 2, throwing all seven innings to help the Patriots to a 4-1 victory.

Strickland allowed one run and five hits and struck out three. The Patriots freshman was also 3-3 at the plate with the a triple, a run, and an RBI.

Hopkins was 2-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 2. Bethany Martz had a double, a run, and an RBI.

With the two wins on Tuesday, the Patriots improved to 17-9 on the year and extended their current winning streak to six. They’ll next travel to Caldwell Community College on April 15 for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

Game 1: P&HCC 6, Surry 5

SCC 002 000 300 0 – 5 0 0

PHCC 010 200 200 1 – 6 9 4

P&HCC hitters: Morgan Strickland 1-4, 2RBI; Rylie Wagner 1-1; Bethany Martz 0-3, RBI; Danielle King 3-5, 3B, R, SB; Jordan Haas 1-2, R, RBI; Maegan Heath 0-5, RBI; Mackenzie Belcher 1-4, R, 2SB; Kyndal Hopkins 1-4, 2R; Savannah McDaniel 1-4, R

P&HCC pitchers: Summer Anderson 6.1IP, 7H, 5R, 2ER, 2BB, 2K; Morgan Strickland (W) 3.2IP, H, BB

Game 2: P&HCC 4, Surry 1

SCC 000 000 1 – 1 0 0

P&HCC 002 002 X – 4 9 0

P&HCC hitters: Morgan Strickland 3-3, 3B, R, RBI; Rylie Wagner 1-1, R; Bethany Martz 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Maegan Heath 1-2, R; Mackenzie Belcher 1-3, RBI, SB; Kyndal Hopkins 2-3, 2B, RBI

P&HCC pitchers: Morgan Strickland 7IP, 5H, R, 3K

P&HCC baseball falls to Gaston College

The P&HCC baseball team dropped a home contest on Tuesday, falling to Gaston College, 15-6.

Matthew Best led the Patriots at the plate, going 2-2 with three walks, a triple, a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Trent Murchinson had a triple, a walk, run, RBI, and stolen base.

Jack McDowell threw 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for P&HCC, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

P&HCC (16-11, 8-3) will next travel to Catawba Valley Community College on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Gaston College 15, P&HCC 6

GC 440 006 010 – 15 13 0

P&HCC 200 300 100 – 6 8 1

P&HCC hitters: Matthew Best 2-2, 3B, 2B, 3BB, 2R, 2RBI; Trent Murchinson 1-4, 3B, BB, R, RBI, SB; Johnboy Rittenhouse 1-5, 2B, R, RBI; Kyle Fields 1-4, 2B, BB, RBI, SB; Brendan Burke 1-4, R; Andrew Barrese 1-4; Jabril Bullock 1-4, 3B; Trey Shelton 0-1, BB, R

P&HCC pitchers: Matthrew Drumgold 1.1IP, 6H, 8R, 7ER, 4BB, 2K; Jack McDowell 2.1IP, 2H, 3K; Kyle Hardy 1.2IP, 2H, 3R, BB, 2K; William Rice 0.2IP, 2H, 3R, BB; Logan Darrow IP, K; Drew Fisher IP, R, 4BB; Alex Kanipe IP, BB