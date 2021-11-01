P&HCC runners compete in Region X cross country championship

Patrick & Henry Community College freshman Lillian Terry was named to the Region X All-Region Cross Country team Saturday.
Terry finished third in the Region X Division III championship race, running a time of 26:12.43 in the 5K.
P&HCC hosted the Region X cross country championships for Divisions I, II, and III Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex.
In the men's Division III 8,000 meter run, P&HCC sophomore Jake Arnold finished sixth, running a time of 37:02.26.
Pats freshman Rennie Hairston finished 11th in the men's race with a time of 39:08.01. Freshman Cameron Easley ran 39:47.54 to finish 13th. Freshman Chase Robertson ran 47:04.19 to finish 16th, and Conner Stanley ran 54:02.22 to finish 18th.
The Pats men's team scored 59 points to finish third in Region X Division III.