After leading the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team to one of its most successful seasons in school history, Patriots sophomore Danielle King was named Second Team All-American by the NJCAA.

King, a graduate of Patrick County High School, is P&HCC's first NJCAA All-American softball selection since Carley Schmidt in 2012, and is just the third in program history.

The Patriots first baseman was also named Region 10 Division III Softball Player of the Year this spring.

A graduate of Patrick County High School, King led the region in batting average (.491) and runs (53), while finishing third in hits (59), second in doubles (17), third in triples (3), fourth in RBIs (40), and sixth in steals (12).

She was named P&H Outstanding Sophomore at the 10th Annual P&H Athletics Awards Banquet, while also garnering Academic All-Region 10 honors.

King and teammate Morgan Strickland were both also named First Team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Strickland was second in the region in batting average (.472), and led the region in RBIs (51), and home runs (8). The freshman from Louisburg, North Carolina, was also the Patriots leader in the pitching circle. She finished second in the region with a 2.94 earned run average and 14 wins, and was third in the region in strikeouts (79).

Strickland was also named First Team All-Region 10 DIII.

P&HCC finished the regular season with a 25-17 overall record, finishing at 7-5 in conference play. The Lady Pats ended the season ranked number eight in the NJCAA DIII softball rankings.