P&HCC Softball: Local Patriots reflect on first season of college softball

After falling in back-to-back games on Thursday, the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team saw its season come to an end in the South Atlantic District Tournament.

It was an historic year for the Patriots, and one that five local players won’t soon forget.

Patrick County High School graduates Mackenzie Belcher, Jordan Haas, Gracelyn Hubbard, and Danielle King, and Martinsville High School graduate Trinity Gravely were all part of a P&HCC squad that broke 11 school records, including most wins in a season with 31.

The five players spoke with the Bulletin last week, before the team left for the district tournament at Dorey Park in Richmond, about their freshman experiences playing for P&HCC, what it took for the team to find success this season, and the bonds they’ve all made with their college teammates.

“I just feel like however it goes down for us it’s just going to be a great experience because we’re doing it with girls that are sisters to us,” Belcher said. “So whether we win it all lose it, I just know whatever happens we’re going to make a lot of good memories while we’re doing it.”

“For me and Mackenzie, we had played with some of the sophomores in our younger years in travel ball and stuff like that, so I feel like it’s really just an emotional time but it’s kind of like the best times of our lives during college,” King added.

“It really went so fast. I was not expecting that,” Gravely said of the Patriots season. “They say it goes fast but I wasn’t expecting that.”

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Haas said of her freshman year.

Here’s more of what the Patriots local players said of their first college seasons.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you learned this season?

Jordan Haas: It’s been a learning experience. I’ve learned a lot from the sophomores. I learned a lot about hard work and how to work in the classroom as well as on the field.

Trinity Gravely: I learned a lot about multi-tasking too. Learned a lot of different things at the same time with school and softball.

Mackenzie Belcher: I’d say that time management is key to get throughout the year with softball and classes. You really have to manage your time wisely and not just goof around.

Danielle King: I feel like PH is a great experience. We had a huge freshman class come in and it’s really nice to have those sophomores helping you with classwork or on the field. We’re just a family here, so it’s really great.

You four (Belcher, Haas, Hubbard, and King) coming from the same high school, did that help with the transition to the college game?

MB: That was helpful because at first if we were struggling with something we knew we could talk to each other and build each other up.

DK: At first you don’t know everybody… so it’s really nice to have those people you can talk to and be there, and then form other friendships and stuff like that.

What’s been the biggest difference on the field from high school to college that you’ve seen?

DK: College there’s a lot more games. There’s a fall and a spring. There’s a lot more to it. We practice every day, early conditioning and in the fall, so it’s like a big change from high school to college.

JH: For me it was also the team. The team in college versus the team in high school is totally different. Here it’s more of a family. As in high school for us it wasn’t as connected.

DK: You can bond more because you have to be around each other constantly, all day every day. You become closer as a team.

MB: And the dugout is a lot louder than it is in high school. That’s a big difference.

What did you see from the team this season? What do you think has been the key to your success?

JH: I think hard work.

DK: Hard work and being able to pick each other up. Like if we make an error or strike out, being able to have your teammates pick you up and make you feel better is really a huge key.

JH: And knowing each person has a role. Like one person might be in the dugout cheering, and then somebody else will be out in the field doing something, and if they’re not in the field somebody else has to pick them up with the bat, so there’s a lot of different things. Everybody knows they have a role to do, and it’s not just one person, it’s everybody.

TG: I also want to say communication. Communication is key with a big team. We had 30 girls in the beginning and just switching in and out and being communicative and knowing what’s happening and we’re paying attention and stuff like that.

DK: Just being with the team. We’re like family. I see these girls as my sisters, so we go out there and have fun, but we’re also so competitive so it’s just great.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

