P&HCC to start tennis program this fall

The Patrick & Henry Community College athletic program will add another new sport for the fall of 2022.

P&HCC Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement and Inclusion/Athletic Director Brian Henderson announced this week the hiring of Jon Smith as the school's men’s and women’s tennis head coach, with the team slated to begin play this fall.

Smith played high school tennis at Carlisle School, where he earned All-Conference honors during his time with the Chiefs. Smith then went on to continue his tennis career at Averett University where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in communication studies.

While playing for the Cougars, Smith earned All-Academic Team honors and was inducted into the National College Athlete Honor Society.

After Averett, Smith worked with the Southside Area Tennis Association, aiding in outreach, after school, and high performance juniors programs. Starting in 2017, Smith helped SATA grow from a staff of two to six coaches, with many other volunteers and a board for the non-profit organization.

Later, Smith has also worked as an assistant tennis professional at Chatmoss Country Club. In this role, he taught private lessons to all ages, directed socials, and ran junior and adult clinics.

"We feel tennis is a sport that is beloved by many in our community," Henderson said in a release from the school. "By adding it to our list of programs, young student-athletes will have a chance to continue playing the sport they love while pursuing a degree at P&HCC. Coach Smith's passion and knowledge for the game has already been shown, and we look forward to watching him provide opportunities for our PHamily."

Men's and women's tennis will be the 15th and 16th varsity programs at the school. The P&HCC Athletic Program will also be adding a club boxing program and will re-introduce a club bass fishing team this fall.

For information, or to join the P&H tennis team, contact Henderson at bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.