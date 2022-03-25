P&HCC women's basketball hosts recruiting event for local athletes

On Tuesday, the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team and Livingstone College held a workout for some of the area’s top women’s basketball talent.

P&HCC women's basketball coach Herb Daniel recently received a message from Reginald Jeffries, CEO & head coach of the minor league basketball team the Virginia Dream and recruiter for NCAA Division II Livingston College, who said he was planning to do a workout in Danville. Daniel then convinced Jeffries to do another workout at P&HCC.

"I immediately saw an opportunity for us to come together and create a possible pipeline from P&H to some of the DII schools," Daniel said in an email.

Daniel and Jeffries held another workout for local high school and college basketball players, with 15 girls participating, from high school freshman through the junior college level.

"The one thing they all had in common is each were high level players," Daniel said. "Players who had garnered everything from first team all-district to all-state to player of the year awards."

One of the players who attended was Kameron Copeland from Franklin County High School.

“I have visited a number of DII schools but did not receive an offer, so I decided to attend a junior college," Copeland told Daniel. "It is my intent to continue to play basketball and receive a quality education."

“Kameron was one of the first players I reached out to this year, as I watched her play three games to include a regional game and was very impressed with her," Daniel said.

Livingstone Assistant Coach Maurice Sumter also came to the event to evaluate the players.

"This is big for our area in terms of getting our players some exposure," Daniel said. "Although several of the players play travel or AAU basketball, this puts them in a position where individual coaches can evaluate and they can have access."

Another player in attendance was 2-time Piedmont District Player of the Year, Magna Vista senior TaNashia Hairston. Hairston told Daniel she has visited several DII colleges and garnered attention and some offers.

“I attended the event to continue to give myself the best opportunity for a basketball scholarship, which could lead to a quality education," Hairston added. "I really liked the workout because it gave myself and other players an opportunity to be seen. There is a lot of talent here in Martinsville."

Some local high school coaches also attended the event, which Daniel said is proof they are "invested in doing what is best for their players."

MVHS girls basketball coach Kyana Smith was one of the coaches there that day. Smith played collegiately at Concord and Averett.

"She was a great set of eyes and gave a valuable critique and some outstanding suggestions for going further," Daniel said of Smith. "Coach Smith suggested adding additional information regarding the recruiting process, some combine drills, and, even more important, making sure the players understand there is a clear distinction between high school and college level."

“I enjoyed the event and am grateful for those reaching out and assisting young players in this area," Smith told Daniel.

Daniel said there are plans for more events in May for local athletes to answer recruiting questions they may have.

Quanadra Tunstall, the Dogwood District Co-Player of the year and a senior at Chatham High School, attended the event because she said she is weighing her options for where she will continue her basketball career. Tunstall told Daniel she has visited several colleges with others still to visit.

Sumter was very appreciative to P&H for the use of their facilities as well and assisting in getting the players and coaches to attend.

“This was a great start and hopefully we can continue this relationship and create a pipeline to and from P&H," Sumter said. “Historically, this area has had talent and will continue to. The goal is to bring it to the forefront."

"Coach Sumter wants to use athletics as an opportunity to help young people pursue their life dreams," Daniel said. “This was a great event, and we look forward to continuing the relationship,"

Patrick & Henry will also be partnering with Jarrod Thomas, CEO of Thomas Intense Skills Training, for the Southwest Virginia All-Star Showcase on April 2 at P&HCC. The event will feature local all-star teams for women's college basketball, high school girls, and high school boys. Doors will be open at noon with the first game will at 1 p.m. The event will also include a slam dunk contest.

“It is our intent to partner with community organizations to bring more awareness to Patrick & Henry," Daniel said. "We have a great academic and athletic community."