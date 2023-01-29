P&HCC women's basketball picks up two big wins

The Patrick and Henry Community College women’s basketball team got off to a shaky start at the beginning of the season with injuries and other untimely events. Going into a game against Guilford Tech on Tuesday, the Lady Pats had lost five in a row, including a prior contest against Guilford Tech on January 5.

All of that would change on Wednesday when the Lady Titans of Guilford Tech came to Wingett Court at P&HCC. The Patriots snapped the losing streak with a 91-64 win.

The Lady Pats did not waste any time jumping on the Lady Titans, going up 27-15 in the first quarter, including starting the game on a 14-0 run.

The hot hand of Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna) did most of the damage as she connected on two straight 3-pointers in the first quarter, on the way to finishing with a game high of 38-points.

One player the Lady Pats got back from a back injury was freshman Quandra Tunstall (Chatham), who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tunstall's play also allowed sophomore Harriett Hayford (Ghana) to get more open looks as she finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"Witcher and Tunstall are cementing themselves as the anchor of the team," P&HCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email. "Ironically, they were adversaries in high school, as both were the top of their teams at Gretna and Chatham High Schools."

According to Daniel, the Lady Pats have been focusing on defense.

“I knew my team would score, but we needed to stop the other team," Daniel said. "That was probably the most complete game we have played this year."

Another area of concentration for the Lady Pats was connecting free throws. On Wednesday, they finished 14-of-16 from the foul line.

Daniel was also impressed with the play of Martinsville High School graduate Destiny Harris.

"As a military guy, the tip of the spear is probably the most important aspect to victory, and Destiny Harris is that for the Lady Pats," Daniel said. "I love watching her play defense, especially as one of the smallest players on the team, but easily the quickest and fastest. Coaching great Geno Auriemma said the difference between good players and great players is great players don’t get tired. If that’s true, Destiny is a great player."

Sophomore Natalia Nascimento (Brazil) finished with 13 points on Wednesday.

Three days later, the Lady Pats hosted the Lady Hurricanes from Louisburg College, and followed it up with a 76-68 win.

Daniel said his game plan on Saturday was to “pack it in'' as previous indications showed that the Lady Hurricanes were not particularly good outside shooters. The Lady Hurricanes proved Daniel wrong, coming out and immediately sinking two 3-pointers to start the game 6-0.

"I did not change my game plan," Daniel said. "I believe in analytics, and everything I saw said they were not going to be able to sustain. Even though some of my players wanted to change it, I was comfortable."

The Lady Pats gained control and were only down by one at the end of the first quarter, and took a three point lead at the half.

P&HCC continued to score in the third quarter, getting nine points from Witcher, five from sophomore Perisa Singletary (Woodbridge), three from Hayford, and four from Tunstall.

The Lady Hurricanes went cold, only scoring eight points in the third quarter with only one of them being from beyond the arc.

Witcher finished with 30 points, and Tunstall had 14.

The Lady Pats goes on the road for another challenge at Catawba Valley Community College on Monday, and return home on Wednesday to take on Mountain Gateway, and again on Saturday to face Bryant & Stratton.