P&HCC women's basketball returns to the playoffs; Will travel to Wake Tech on Tuesday

The Patrick and Henry Community College Women’s Basketball team finished the season winning two of the last three games, allowing the team to move on to the Region X playoffs.

Daniel said this has been a year of ups and downs for the Lady Pats, who finished the year 8-18 and 6-13 in Region X, due to injuries.

“I could not be happier for how my players completed the year,'' Daniel said in an email.

In his first full season as coach, Daniel helped the team double its wins from last year with mostly all new recruits and freshmen.

Daniel said his two goals going into the season were to finish the year above .500 and make the playoffs.

The Patriots lost sophomore Marquesia "KK" Heidt to an ankle injury for five games late in the season. Heidt still finished the season averaging more than 13 points per game. In a game against Johnson Community College, she knocked down five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 26 points.

Daniel said the road leading his team to the playoffs was "rocky,". The team tied with two other teams and could have been the No. 6 seed. However, the winning percentage and the number of games played came into play. The team helped themselves by defeating Fayetteville Tech, 110-63, on February 19.

"Everyone was locked in," Daniel said.

Freshman 6-foot-3 center Harriet Hayford finished the game with 27 points and 25 rebounds,

"By far her break-out game," Daniel said of Hayford. "Harriet has battled injuries all year, however, she will be a player to watch during the playoffs as well as the upcoming year... Harriett’s potential is next level. It is my intent to keep her in the gym during the offseason."

The Patriots will be returning several players next season who Daniel believes will make a difference. Freshman Ty’Nasia Witcher currently averages 15 points per game.

"I have known her since elementary school, and she still possesses the highest basketball IQ of any player I have coached," Daniel said.

Nathalia Nascimento, who averages 10 points per game and was named to the All-Region Academic team, had 16 points with four 3-pointers in the Fayetteville Tech win.

"Nathalia is an outstanding player who can score from every level and will be one of the top returning players," Daniel said.

Sophomore Savannah Staples will be a “staple of the program as well", Daniel said. Staples averages nine points per game this season. Down by 2-points while battling Johnson Community College, Savannah came up big with a three-pointer to give the Lady Pats the lead that they would not relinquish, finishing with a 3-point win.

"Her specialty is scoring from beyond the arc," Daniel said. "She is currently the most effective 3-point shooter on the team."

Perisha Singletary, a redshirt sophomore captain who averaged 13 points per game, will also be a significant part of the program, Daniel said.

"Although she's only been playing basketball for less than five-years, she is quickly becoming one of the most dependable players," Daniel said.

Madisyn Forloines, a transfer from Virginia Wesleyan who is averaging six points per game, is "becoming one of the go-to post players," Daniel said.

Another player who Daniel expects to make a significant difference is post player Eva Brill, another All-Region Academic team nominee.

"Eva has become one of the top post players who will definitely impact the team upon her return," Daniel said.

As the No. 8 seed, P&HCC will face No. 1 seed Wake Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at WTCC in the first round of the Region X tournament.

"We are there and that gives us a chance, Daniel said. "We are excited to be part of this process and to keep our season going."