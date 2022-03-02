P&HCC women's hoops finishes season in Region X tournament

The Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 72-63 loss to Wake Tech in the quarterfinals of the Region X tournament.

Wake Tech came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and ranked No. 13 in NJCAA Division II, with the Region X player of the year, Anna Vann, and two additional all-region selections. The Lady Eagles had previously defeated the Lady Pats by 26 points the week prior.

“We knew it was going to be a task containing Vann,’’ P&HCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email. “Everyone was going to have to chip in and keep her from being a big part of their offense.”

The Lady Pats held Vann to 10 points—14 below her average—with just three field goals from the field and four made free throws.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 12-point lead in the win, and led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

P&HCC caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 25-19 to take a one-point lead into the half. Natalia Nascimento and Ty’Nasia Witcher led the charge with eight and six points each in the frame. The Lady Pats had done what they intended to do by limiting the touches of Vann, who was scoreless to that point in the game.

Wake came out with a full-court press to start the third, and quickly went on an 8-0 run. The Lady Pats called a timeout and settled down, and Witcher sank a 3-pointer to get P&HCC closer. As they continued to battle back and forth, the third quarter went to the Lady Eagles as they outscored P&HCC, 20-17, taking a 2-point lead into the fourth.

At the beginning of the final quarter, the Lady Pats struck first with Witcher sinking another three to give the team a one-point lead. However, the Lady Eagles were too much as they outscored P&HCC 18-11 in the final frame to stave off the comeback attempt.

Witcher led all scores with 17 points in the loss. She was followed by Marquesia Heidt with 13, Perisha Singletary with 12, Nascimento with 10, and Madisyn Forloines with eight. The Lady Pats were 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

Heidt is the only sophomore in the group of Tuesday’s scorers.

“I am very optimistic about next season as we return seven players,” Daniel said.

Nascimento and Eva Brill were both named to the Region X All-Academic Team this season.

P&HCC finishes the season 9-19.