P&HCC women's wins overtime battle against Bryant & Stratton

With a lead like that and a hot shooting team, it appeared to be insurmountable, but Daniel said the Lady Pats had other ideas. In an all-out barrage of scoring in the 4th quarter, led by Savanah Staples with nine points on three 3-pointers. Heidt and Walker each added a three as well, bringing the team total for the quarter to five makes from beyond the arch.

As big and as important as those shots were, none were bigger than the field goal by Nasimento with 3.1 seconds left on the clock. The freshman had a very good first quarter and then went quiet the next two quarters.

“I had been on her all game about not attacking the rim and stressing to her she needed to shoot more," Daniel said. "We drew up a play for a 3-pointer to win the game but had another option."

Daniel said he was comfortable that Bryant Stratton would be prepared to stop all 3-points as that could end the game. As he expected, there were no 3-point options, so Nasimento had to drive and attack the rim, where she helped the ball rattle in to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Once in overtime, the Lady Pats decided to stay small with shooters as opposed to having a post player in the game.