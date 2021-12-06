P&HCC women's wins overtime battle against Bryant & Stratton

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team picked up a blowout victory and a overtime win in back-to-back games this week.
The Patriots opened the week on Wednesday by travelling to Louisburg, where they walked away with a 96-79 victory.
P&HCC had four players score in double digits: Savanah Staples had 22 points, Ty’Nasia Witcher had 21, Marquesia Heidt had 20, and Perisa Singletary had 14.
Louisburg led the first quarter 19-16, however, at the beginning of the second quarter, Staples connected for a 3-pointer, tying the game. The basket was followed by a steal by Kadajah Walker, and the Lady Pats never looked back, going on to route the Lady Hurricanes.
Walker also added 12 assists for the game. The Lady Pats got after the ball on defense as well, gathering 17 steals and 15 pass deflections as a team.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” said Coach Herb Daniel in an email.
Daniel added the team is beginning to play a up-tempo pressing style of defense he utilized while he was coach at Gretna High School.
"I love playing fast and always putting teams on the defensive," Daniel said.
The Lady Pats then moved to a home stand on Sunday against Bryant Stratton. The Lady Bobcats came into Wingett Gym with a 6-1 record, but P&H was able to add another loss B&S's tally with a 64-55 overtime victory.
“I looked at their record and the quality of some teams they have defeated, however, having said that, I was very confident in the abilities of my players," Daniel said.
The Lady Pats jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and were cruising into the second quarter.
"We adjusted our defense a little as we had several key injuries," Daniel said.
Freshman Natalia Nasimento, from Brazil by way of North Carolina, led the team with 10 of the 16 points in the first.
"She is a special player and was key to us winning this game," Daniel said.
The second quarter the Lady Pats went cold, only scoring six points, and the Lady Bobcats got hot, tying the game at 22-22 going into halftime.
"I felt our pressure was working well and wanted to stay with it," Daniel said.
The Lady Bobcats came out of halftime and picked up where they left off. P&H scored just enough to give themselves a chance, but B&S scored 26 points while the Lady Pats could only muster 11 to go into the fourth up 48-33.
With a lead like that and a hot shooting team, it appeared to be insurmountable, but Daniel said the Lady Pats had other ideas. In an all-out barrage of scoring in the 4th quarter, led by Savanah Staples with nine points on three 3-pointers. Heidt and Walker each added a three as well, bringing the team total for the quarter to five makes from beyond the arch.
As big and as important as those shots were, none were bigger than the field goal by Nasimento with 3.1 seconds left on the clock. The freshman had a very good first quarter and then went quiet the next two quarters.
“I had been on her all game about not attacking the rim and stressing to her she needed to shoot more," Daniel said. "We drew up a play for a 3-pointer to win the game but had another option."
Daniel said he was comfortable that Bryant Stratton would be prepared to stop all 3-points as that could end the game. As he expected, there were no 3-point options, so Nasimento had to drive and attack the rim, where she helped the ball rattle in to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Once in overtime, the Lady Pats decided to stay small with shooters as opposed to having a post player in the game.
“We decided to continue with all guards as they had been successful during the fourth quarter run," Daniel said.
The Lady Bobcats got the tip but the Lady Pats forced a turnover. On the ensuing possession, Staples started where she left off in the 4th quarter by sinking a 3-pointer. The Lady Pats forced another turnover and this time Nasimento connected for two of her 19-points.
The Lady Bobcats were able to muster just four points in overtime, and Walker connected on a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach for P&H.
The Lady Pats had two other players in double digits: Staples with 15, and Walker with 12.
The Lady Pats are now 4-3 on the season and hosted Southwest Virginia Community College on Tuesday. Results were too late for publication.