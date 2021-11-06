 Skip to main content
P&HCC's Murphy named Region X coach of the year; Other Pats named to all-region list
P&HCC men's soccer

Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer players huddle before the start of the second half of Wednesday’s game against Cape Fear Community College at Smith River Sports Complex.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

For the fourth straight season, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy was named Region X coach of the year.

Murphy helped lead the Pats to a 6-5 overall record, going 6-2 in Region X play. P&HCC reached the region tournament championship game before falling to Louisburg College in overtime.

Pats defender Roberto Dominguez, midfielder Richard Salinas, and forward Paolo Rocha were named to the All-Region X First Team. Rocha is a graduate of Carlisle School.

Goalie Tim Paulet, defender Carlos Trott, and forward Malvin Musanhi were all named Second Team All-Region X.

