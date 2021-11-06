P&HCC's Murphy named Region X coach of the year; Other Pats named to all-region list

Bulletin Staff Report
For the fourth straight season, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy was named Region X coach of the year.
Murphy helped lead the Pats to a 6-5 overall record, going 6-2 in Region X play. P&HCC reached the region tournament championship game before falling to Louisburg College in overtime.
Pats defender Roberto Dominguez, midfielder Richard Salinas, and forward Paolo Rocha were named to the All-Region X First Team. Rocha is a graduate of Carlisle School.
Goalie Tim Paulet, defender Carlos Trott, and forward Malvin Musanhi were all named Second Team All-Region X.
