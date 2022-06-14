Pair of big racing events headline summer at South Boston Speedway

Two big nights. Two of the season’s showcase racing events. One week with thousands of racing fans visiting the area to attend two premier racing events and see what South Boston, Halifax County and Southside Virginia have to offer.

It all happens from June 25-July 2 as South Boston Speedway hosts the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) in a nationally televised event on Saturday night, June 25, and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday night, July 2.

“There has never been a bigger week of racing in South Boston Speedway’s 65-year history,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Never before have the region’s racing fans had an opportunity to see some of NASCAR racing’s top stars and some of the top stars from IndyCar racing go head-to-head in a classic short track battle.”

The driver lineup for the June 25 SRX series event includes defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races. Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.

Peyton Sellers, of Danville, the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, will compete in the event as the local driver.

A 50-lap race for South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will be held at 6 p.m. The SRX event starts at 8 p.m.

The following weekend, fans will see the very best drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division battle it out for 200 laps for a $10,000 first prize. The track will top off the night with Fourth of July fireworks displays.

“It will truly be the biggest week for racing in this area in many years,” Brashears said.

South Boston Town Manager Tom Raab said the week of June 25-July 2 will be an exciting one for the Town of South Boston and Halifax County, and that the town welcomes the many fans who will be visiting the area for the two big events.

“Having stars like Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Marco Andretti and all of the others competing in the June 25 SRX event here is big for the town and the entire area,” Raab said. “The July 2 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 will also be a big event, and fireworks at the end of the last race will be enjoyed by everyone.

“The Town of South Boston wants all of you visiting the area for these big events to enjoy your time in South Boston, eat in our restaurants, shop our stores, and enjoy good fellowship here in our historic town.”

Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are on sale. All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

“Fans should purchase their tickets as soon as possible to ensure they get the best seat selection and to ensure they will be able to get a ticket,” Brashears said.

The reserved seats in the top two rows (rows 19 and 20) of the frontstretch grandstand are sold out for the event. Track officials urge fans to purchase their tickets, whether they be reserved seats or general admission tickets, online on the South Boston Speedway website, www.SouthBostonSpeedway.com or by phone at (877)440-1540 or (434)572-4947 during regular business hours.

Track officials note that the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.

Tickets in the speedway’s main frontstretch grandstand are priced at $35 each for reserved seats in rows 1-10 and $45 each for reserved seats in rows 11-18.

Trackside tailgating and general admission lawn chair area tickets are $35 each.

There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.

Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.

Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.

A 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the first race in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series, headlines the July 2 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program. The four-race card also includes a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Advance tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on July 2 are available for $15 each plus a $1.50 processing fee. The advance tickets may be purchased online on the South Boston Speedway website or by calling the speedway office. Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each.

South Boston Speedway to host free Fan Fest on July 1 featuring concert by country music performer Matt Boswell

South Boston Speedway will host a free Fan Fest on July 1 featuring a concert by country music performer Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band.

The concert will be held on the frontstretch of the speedway at 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of practice and testing for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort, which will be held the following night.

Concessions will be available. The speedway’s Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar will be open during the evening Fan Fest.

“Free, free, and free is what fans need to know,” Boswell said.

“Race fans can watch practice and afterward they can get something to eat, get some refreshments and watch the show. In this day and time, and with the economy the way it is, this is a free opportunity for people to get out with their family and friends, have a good time and enjoy racing and music. That’s what I’m excited about.”

Boswell said South Boston Speedway is a good venue for a concert.

“This is a wonderful atmosphere and a beautiful place to have a concert,” he said. “There is nothing better than racing and music.”

The free July 1 Fan Fest marks Boswell’s second time of performing at South Boston Speedway.

“We performed a small show at a festival out here years ago,” Boswell said. “But it was not included with racing. I’m real excited about including all of it together.”

The Alton, Virginia resident and his band perform in Halifax County six to 10 times a year at various venues.

“Most of them are well-packed,” Boswell said. “You have a really good fan base around here and that’s what it’s all about – the fans. Without the fans, racing or music wouldn’t be anything.”

Boswell is a well-known performer, having opened for numerous country music stars including Blake Shelton, Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry, and Ray Scott. He has also won songwriting awards, and has won twice at the national level at the Colgate Country Music Showdown.

“I’ve had a few of my songs pitched to major artists that have recorded some of my songs,” Boswell said. “We’ve got a few things worked out in Nashville, but nothing permanent. Right now, we’re just touring, giving music to the people, and having a good time playing country music.”

Boswell says he enjoys the experience of opening for noted country music stars at concerts.

“It’s great to meet a lot of your heroes and a lot of people that are well-known people,” Boswell said. “It’s really all about the fans, just like this Fan Fest concert at South Boston Speedway is going to be. The fans are what makes it what it is. It’s all about the fans having a good time and enjoying themselves.”

