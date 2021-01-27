Patrick County Athletes Where Are They Now: Matt Amos prepares for first spring football season in last year at Wingate

Matt Amos has been playing football his entire life, but this winter he’s preparing for something new – a spring season.
About a month before camp was to open, the coronavirus pandemic forced Wingate University to postponed their fall 2020 season. The team will instead play an abbreviated four game season starting on March 13.
Amos, a Patrick County High School graduate, will be the Bulldogs' starting tight end this spring for his senior year. While he said he’s sad he has to miss out of a full season and a run at the NCAA Division II playoffs, he’s happy to get a final chance to get on the field in any way possible.
“This will probably be my last season playing,” Amos said by phone Tuesday. “I wish I would have got a full 10 games for my last season… because we’ve made the playoffs the past three years, but it is what it is. You’ve got to move on at some point.”
This winter has been strange for Amos and his Wingate teammates because the team is having to intermix offseason and in-season workouts to get ready for games this spring without getting behind for next fall. The Bulldogs had fall practices, and now they’re going on morning runs at 6 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and lifting in the weight room four days a week, as opposed to just two days which is typical during a normal season.
The work has been taxing on the body, but Amos said they’re handling it well.
Amos was a first team All-Piedmont District player at Patrick County, where he graduated in 2017.
Since graduating, he’s kept up with PCHS football coach David Morrison about the Cougars. He’s also used his former coach for advice on life as a college football player.
“He’s really knowledgeable and gives great advice. I just like to talk to him, see how he’s doing, see how the team’s doing,” Amos said. “He’s a really good guy, a good Christian guy. I like talking to him a lot.”
Wingate has given Amos reminders of Stuart. Even though the school is beside Monroe, North Carolina, a metropolitan area bigger than anything close to Patrick County, the town of Wingate is a lot like home, Amos said.
“I’ve loved it down there,” he said of Wingate. “It’s a small town atmosphere. Kind of a small school for being a DII, but it kind of makes it feel like home and I’ve developed friendships down here that I know will last a lifetime and I’ll have plenty of guys from up here that are going to be in my wedding.
“I just love Wingate. I know it was the best place for me.”
The former Cougar has received recognition on the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll the last three years.
Amos has excitement for his future beyond football. A biology major, he plans to attend chiropractic school in the fall.
“It’s kind of sad because my whole life I’ve played football and everybody has known me as a football player, so I kind of felt like it was my identity,” he said. “But that’s just part of growing up and moving on. Understanding that football is not everything in life and really just trying to grow in my faith and see what kind of plan God has for me.”
Before graduation in May, Amos and his Wingate teammates have unfinished business this spring. Even though it’s different, he hopes everything can go well and they can finish a perfect 4-0 before he hangs up his cleats for good.
“I would just say thanks to the people that have stuck with me through it all and I really appreciate everybody that is still following me,” Amos said. “I’m trying to thrive up here and make Patrick County proud. I just really appreciate it if you’re still following me and if you’re a younger guy and want to make it to the next level just keep working. I made it out so I know you can make it out. Anything is possible."
Here's a look at other former Patrick County athletes currently competing in college:
(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive.)
- Juan Cisneros is a senior cross country runner at Radford University. In 2019, he was the top finisher for the Highlanders in the first race of the season, and finished 28th at the Big South Championship. Radford will open the delayed 2020 season on Saturday.
- Jordan Dalton, Logan Dalton, Kevin Garibay, and Gonzalo Vargas were all freshmen on the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team last fall. The Patriots are scheduled to begin a spring season in the coming months
- Jess Edwards is a freshman on the football team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will play a spring football season beginning in February.
- Hanna Hylton is a senior softball player at Concord University in West Virginia after transferring from PHCC. The Mountain Lions are scheduled to begin the 2021 season in February.
- Ashlee Mesot and Savannah Roberts are sophomore volleyball players at Patrick Henry Community College. Mesot led the Patriots with 413 assists during the 2019 season, and Roberts was second on the team with 164 kills and third with 174 digs.
- Savannah Moorefield is a senior softball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. As a junior in a shortened 2020 season, she hit .481, the second highest full-season average in school history. She was named All-SAC second team as a sophomore. LRU will open the 2021 season on February 7, and Moorefield is preseason First Team All-SAC selection.
- Monroe Morse was a sophomore cross country runner at PHCC this fall. He finished fifth at the Region X championship and 33rd at the NJCAA national championship.
- Makenzie Watts is a junior on the softball team at Virginia Wesleyan College. She scored one run and had three hits for the Marlins in the shortened 2020 season. The team is scheduled to begin the 2021 season on February 20.
- Austin Vernon is a senior baseball player at Ferrum College. He made seven appearances and started two games in the shortened 2020 season. The Panthers will open the season on February 20.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com