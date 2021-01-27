Patrick County Athletes Where Are They Now: Matt Amos prepares for first spring football season in last year at Wingate

Amos has excitement for his future beyond football. A biology major, he plans to attend chiropractic school in the fall.

“It’s kind of sad because my whole life I’ve played football and everybody has known me as a football player, so I kind of felt like it was my identity,” he said. “But that’s just part of growing up and moving on. Understanding that football is not everything in life and really just trying to grow in my faith and see what kind of plan God has for me.”

Before graduation in May, Amos and his Wingate teammates have unfinished business this spring. Even though it’s different, he hopes everything can go well and they can finish a perfect 4-0 before he hangs up his cleats for good.

“I would just say thanks to the people that have stuck with me through it all and I really appreciate everybody that is still following me,” Amos said. “I’m trying to thrive up here and make Patrick County proud. I just really appreciate it if you’re still following me and if you’re a younger guy and want to make it to the next level just keep working. I made it out so I know you can make it out. Anything is possible."

