Patrick County Baseball: Behind big arms, winning streak, Cougars confident heading to postseason

Not all of the baseball teams in Region 2C have finished regular season play this spring, but by Patrick County baseball coach Tal Swails's math, he doesn’t think there’s a way his Cougars squad won’t be the No. 1 seed in the region tournament when it begins on May 25.

Being No. 1 in the region is an added bit of confidence for the Cougars, a team that finished the regular season 15-5. Four of those five losses came at the hands of Tunstall and Halifax County High Schools in Piedmont District play. One loss to Tunstall was a 13-11 slugfest, and one loss to the Comets was 5-4 in extra innings.

As the Cougars start to look ahead a bit to region play - neither Tunstall nor Halifax are in their region - Swails is excited to hopefully get one more chance against the Trojans and Comets in this week’s Piedmont District Tournament. Patrick County, the No. 3 seed in the district, will face Martinsville on Monday in the first round. The winner of that game will face Tunstall on Wednesday in the semifinals.

“I’m old school. I’m really happy that we still have the Piedmont District tournament because that’s a great tune-up for us getting ready to go into regionals,” Swails said in a phone interview on Friday. “Getting the chance again to play Tunstall and Halifax one more time, that’s great. Win or lose, we know we’re going to face quality arms and we know we’re going to face quality hitters, and that’s what you need going into regionals.”

Patrick County heads into the postseason riding a 5-game winning streak. The Cougars have outscored opponents 146-66 this season.

Swails calls his team “a good hitting team, but not a great hitting team,” and knows their success lies mostly in their prowess on the mound. In all 15 of the team's wins this spring, the Cougars have held opponents to two or fewer runs. They've thrown six shutouts, and have six additional games in which they’ve only allowed one run.

“Our pitching, by-and-large, has been the reason for our success,” he said. “We’re winning with our arms. When we get into slugfests we’re not going to be able to keep up, so our pitchers have to hold people down.

“If you look through our season, the number of shutouts and 1-run games that our pitchers have put out there is really kind of mind-boggling… You’re going to win a lot of games when you’re not allowing any runs.”

With strict Virginia High School League rules on how many innings and pitches a player can throw, Swails is also happy it’s not just one pitcher doing all the work for his team. He has five players who have thrown at least 10 innings this season, four of which have a winning record. The staff is led by starters Jai Penn (4-1, 33.1IP, 1.26ERA, 47Ks), a junior, and sophomore Tucker Swails (6-2, 43.1IP, 2.51ERA, 81Ks), with sophomore Stuart Callahan (1-1, 14IP, 5.50ERA, 47s), senior Camden Nowlin (1-0, 11IP, 5.09ERA, 9Ks) and senior Hunter Strole (2-1, 10IP, 4.74ERA, 15K) also ready to throw at a moment's notice.

“I think that’s the reason we have a chance to put a run together when we get into regionals," Swails said. "Because I’ve got two guys that are capable of shutting down anybody, and then I’ve got a third guy who can help us out in any game they pitch. And even if we get into rain and games start getting mashed together, because I’ve got multiple arms I still think I’m at the advantage.”

Offensively, the Cougars have four players hitting at least .300 this season, three who have at least 10 RBIs, and five who have scored at least 12 runs.

Swails and Nowlin lead the team in home runs with four and two, each.

During the team’s current 5-game winning streak, the Cougars never allowed more than two runs in any game, and outscored opponents 34-8.

“I’ve told our guys for the last probably four or five weeks, as I’ve watched this team develop, we’re capable of beating anybody we play,” Swails said. “We have the talent and we have the tools to beat anybody we play if we do the things that we’re capable of doing. Nothing that we’re not capable of, just the things we’re capable of doing. We’ve got a shot. And with our pitching, if it does what it’s done then we have a legitimate shot to win the regionals.

“Now, have a bad day and it’s one and done, but if we do what we’re capable of doing we’ve got a shot.”

Patrick County, the No. 3 seed, will host No. 6 Martinsville in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will take on No. 2 Tunstall at THS on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Piedmont District Tournament championship game will be played on Friday at THS.

The Cougars will begin play in the Region 2C Tournament on May 27.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

