For the first time in school history, the Patrick County High School baseball team will play for a state championship.

The Cougars turned an early pitcher’s duel into a runaway in a 10-3 defeat of Buckingham County High School on Friday in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals, at Kiwanis Park in Salem.

“Feels amazing. It feels amazing,” said PCHS coach Tal Swails following the win. “It’s going to make for a short night’s rest though because we’ve got to probably be back on the bus at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

Patrick County didn’t have a hit through the first three innings of play as both teams battled in a scoreless tie.

Things changed in the top of the fourth. Leadoff batter Jai Penn led off the inning with a single, and promptly stole second and third base on two straight pitches. Catcher Martin Sawyers followed with a walk, and two batters later cleanup hitter Tucker Swails was intentionally walked to load the bases.

That intentional walk proved to be a mistake for Buckingham. Jackson Horton drew a walk to score Penn and break the scoreless tie. Broc Taylor followed with a double that hit the left field wall and scored Sawyers and Swails.

Two batters later, Hunter Pendleton added a single up the middle that scored Horton and Taylor and put the Cougars up, 5-0.

Patrick County added to the lead in the fifth. Sawyers and Stuart Callahan led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and both scored on two straight singles by Horton and Taylor.

Horton finished the scoring in the inning, coming around on a single by Gavin Fain.

The Cougars led 8-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.

“We’re seeing it really well, we’re swinging the bats really well,” Coach Swails said. “Once we got through the second time through the lineup I knew we were going to be in pretty good shape and we did. We squared him up.”

Buckingham’s only runs came in the fifth when Knights junior Justin Gunter, a Longwood University baseball commit, hit one over the left field wall to score three and cut into PC’s lead.

The Cougars held the Knights scoreless the rest of the way thanks to strong pitching outings by Horton, Callahan, and Pendleton in relief.

Penn got the start on the mound for PC, throwing 5.1 innings while allowing three runs on three hits and six walks. The lefty struck out five in the win.

“Jai threw a heck of a game,” Coach Swails said. “He did not have his best command again, but he gritted it out and he battled.”

Coach Swails said he had to be careful with his relievers knowing the state championship game is in less than 24 hours. VHSL rules state that any pitcher who throws more than 25 pitches can’t throw the next day.

The trio of relievers combined for 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and four walks.

Pendleton finished the game, coming in with no outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. The sophomore forced a flyout, a strikeout, and another flyout for the final outs.

“You get into this crazy back-to-back day stuff where you’ve got to short pitch guys so you have them available for tomorrow.

“Tucker couldn’t throw at all today, but he’s available tomorrow full-steam ahead. But having thrown 90 pitches on Tuesday, I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to go tomorrow, so I have to have some more arms. So I had to short pitch Callahan and I had to short pitch Horton there at the end of the game. It just doesn’t feel good when you have to do it that way, but it worked out.”

The Cougars added two more insurances runs in the top of the seventh. Noah Jessup led off the inning with a single, and came around to score on a pinch-hit double by Braedon Augustine.

Augustine scored two batters later on an RBI groundout by Penn.

Sawyers, Taylor, and Gavin Fain led the Cougars with two hits each. Sawyers added two runs, and Taylor had three RBIs and a run. Horton had a hit, two walks, two runs, and two RBIs.

With the win, Patrick County (23-5) will return to Salem on Saturday for the state championship game. They’ll take on Poquoson High School at Salem Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m.

Poquoson (19-6-1), the Region 2A champions, reached the state finals with a 5-4 win over Region 2C champions Alleghany High School on Friday in the other semifinal game.

VHSL Class 2 Baseball State Semifinals

Patrick County 10, Buckingham 3

PCHS 000 530 2 – 10 12 1

BCHS 000 030 0 – 3 4 0

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 1-5, R, RBI, SB; Martin Sawyers 2-4, BB, 2R, SB; Stuart Callahan 1-4, R; Tucker Swails 0-1, 2BB, R; Jackson Horton 1-1, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI; Broc Taylor 2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI; Noah Jessup 1-4, R; Hunter Pendleton 1-2, BB, 2RBI; Braedon Augustine 1-1, 2B, RBI, R; Gavin Fain 2-3, HBP, RBI

Patrick County pitchers: Jai Penn (W) 5.1IP, 3R, 3H, 5K, 6BB; Jackson Horton 1.1IP, H; Stuart Callahan 0.1IP, 3BB; Hunter Pendleton IP, K, BB