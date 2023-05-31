Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time since before any of the current players were born, the Patrick County High School baseball team is headed to the state tournament.

With a 6-3 win over Nelson County High School on Tuesday night at Radford University in the semifinals of the Region 2C tournament, the Cougars automatically clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament, set to begin next week.

For the second game in a row, the Cougars were in a hole early, trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning. In a driving rain, PCHS battled back, scoring five runs in the second to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The scoring started with a two-out single by Jai Penn that scored Broc Taylor. One batter later, Martin Sawyers reached on an error that saw Noah Jessup and Penn come around to score.

Sawyers and Stuart Callahan both came around to score two batters later on a triple by Tucker Swails.

Neither team would score a run the rest of the way.

Swails got the win on the mound, throwing a complete game 5-hitter for the Cougars, allowing just one earned run while striking out six and walking one. The PCHS junior was also 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Penn was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Jessup was 2-3 with a run.

With the win on Tuesday, the Cougars will now face Alleghany County High School on Thursday in the region championship game. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. at Radford University.

Cougars coach Tal Swails spoke with the Bulletin on Wednesday about his team’s win on Tuesday and looking ahead to both the region championship and state tournament. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: Do you know the last time Patrick County’s baseball team made the state tournament? Tal Swails: I was told last night it was either 1999 or 2000, so almost 25 years since we’ve been in the state playoffs.

So definitely before any of your current players were born?

Definitely (laughing).

So what was the celebration like when you won?

They were pretty fired up. I think they knew the ramifications of the game last night, that the win solidified the automatic bid to the state tournament. I don’t think they necessarily took last night as the championship game because they know that tomorrow night the game we’re playing has a lot of significance, too, because if you win you get to host next week in the first round of states. There’s a lot on the line with the game tomorrow night, but last night was just so big because it just locked us in. They were really excited, and rightly so.

What did you see out of your players last night?

What I saw was a lot of grit. When the game started, we literally were playing in a rain storm. They started the game in a driving rain. Conditions were tough. It was tough for the pitchers to get grip. It was tough for outfielders to track balls. It was tough for infielders to make throws. That type of an environment sets you up for some miscues.

We had a couple of balls that were misplayed, we had a couple wild pitches. And the same with Nelson. They had some miscues, and it was to be expected in that weather. But we hunkered down and we just gritted it out, and then when weather turned we sort of locked it in and the defense was just locked tight. Tucker was excellent on the mound and we had done enough damage early with that five run second inning that we just sort of tied a knot and hung on.

What does it say about your team’s mentality you could hang on through those conditions?

The thing about this group and this team is they know how to win. They’ve been winning since they were young, and winning together. This group of guys has been together for a long time, and they know how to win… They know what it takes to be winners, and I think they knew when we had the big second inning that we positioned ourselves to finish it off. Because most of the time our pitching, when the conditions are right we’re not going to give up a lot of runs. So when those bats can get us a little space we’re hard to beat, and they know it. They know how to buckle it down and hang on.

How are you feeling about the championship game tomorrow night?

Alleghany beat us in the semifinals last year, so we owe them one. I think it’s going to be a very good game.

They threw their top guy last night, we threw our top guys last night. I think this is where we start to gain an advantage because my next guy in line I have as much confidence in as the last night. Jai (Penn) will take the mound and I trust Jai. Jai has thrown big games, Jai has won big games, and Jai will continue to win big games. And when he’s done winning them for me he’s going to win them at Ferrum (College).

I feel very confident. If we can put some runs on the board early like we did last night I think we’re going to get a vintage Jai Penn performance on the mound, and when it’s all said and done I think the Cougar green and gold is going to be region champs.

What do you think is the key for you team going forward, both tomorrow night and as you look ahead to states?

I don’t think anything changes. There’s no teaching going on right now. These guys don’t need to be taught anything. They can always work and improve and get better.

My job is to try and maintain consistency and maintain a schedule and maintain routine. And all that was easy as pie until a week-and-a-half ago when school started getting out and graduation happened and kids started summer jobs. Routine just went out the window.

So it’s really all about trying to balance and maintain routine and maintain consistency because the Xs and Os are taken care of. All we do is kind of refine through the week when we’re not playing and when it’s game-time we just go play ball. We do scout the other teams and try to figure out tendencies, so we may move some guys around on defense or do some things defensively, but all-in-all we’re just trying to be ready come game-time.

Region 2C Baseball Tournament semifinals

Tuesday at Radford University

Patrick County 6, Nelson County 3

NCHS 120 000 0 – 3 5 5

PCHS 150 000 X – 6 8 2

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 2-4, 2, R, RBI; Martin Sawyers 0-4, R; Stuart Callahan 1-2, sac, R, RBI; Tucker Swails 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2RBI; Broc Taylor 0-2, BB, R; Noah Jessup 2-3, R; Gavin Fain 1-2, BB

Patrick County pitching: Tucker Swails 7IP, 5H, 3R, ER, 2BB, 6K