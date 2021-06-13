Patrick County, Bassett, Magna Vista sending athletes to outdoor track states

Runners from Patrick County, Bassett, and Magna Vista will compete at the VHSL Class 2 and 3 championships next weekend after finishing in the top 4 at this weeks region championship.
Patrick County will have runners compete in five events at this weekend’s VHSL Class 2 state championship. To qualify for states, a runner had to finish in the top 4 at the Region 2C championship Thursday at Appomattox County High School.
After winning both the boys 100 and 200 meter dash, senior Michael Hamm will compete in both at the state finals. Hamm ran 11.12 in the 100, and 22.55 in the 200.
Hamm will also compete as the member of the boys 4x400 meter relay team, which finished second in the region. Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClain, and Conner Stanley were also on the relay, which ran 45.77 at regions.
In the girls competition, the Cougars 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Bryley Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth at the region championship, running 5:02.18.
Vanessa Mabe also finished fourth in the region in the girls 1,600 meter race after running 6:43.50.
The Cougars will compete at the VHSL Class 2 state championship on Saturday at James Madison University.
Patrick County all-region finishes are listed below.
At the Region 3D championship Thursday at Christiansburg High School, Bassett had two first place finishes, and five additional top-4 finishes, all of whom will move on to the VHSL Class 3 state championship Friday at Liberty University.
In the boys high jump, Darius Hairston won the event with a successful jump of 6-02.00.
Caroline Cook also picked up a win in the girls shot put with a throw of 37-08.75.
The Bengals girls 4x800 meter relay team, consisting of Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Hailey Helms, Sienna Bailey, and Piper Doughton, finished second with a run of 11:03.81.
The boys 4x400 meter relay, consisting of Cameron Easley, Sterling Jamison, Jamari Johnson, and Hairston, finished third with a run of 3:43.88.
Doughton (12:34.17) and Bailey (12:34.67) finished third and fourth in the girls 3,200 meter runs, and Bryan Pearson finished fourth in the boys 400 meter run (53.78).
Magna Vista will have two athletes competing in six different events at the VHSL Class 3 states this week.
Junior Tania Starkie qualified for states in the girls 100 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. Starkie finished second in the 100 meter (12.82) and the triple jump (28-02.50), and fourth in the hurdles (18.06) and long jump (15-09.00)
Deontae Lawson qualified by finishing second in the boys triple jump (40-07.75), and fourth in the high jump (5-08.00)
All-region finishes for Bassett and Magna Vista are also listed below.
PCHS Outdoor Track and FieldRegion 2C Championship
Thursday at Abingdon County High School
Boys 100m-Michael Hamm 1st place (11.12)
Boys 200m-Michael Hamm 1st place (22.55)
Boys 4x100m Relay-2nd place finish — Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClain, Conner Stanley, Michael Hamm (45.77)
Girls 1600m-Vanessa Mabe 4th place (6:43.50)
Girls 4x400m Relay-4th place (5:02.18) — Bryley Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, Julianna Overby
Boys 800m-Moises Cisneros 5th place (2:15.73)
Boys 1600m-Moises Cisneros 7th place (5:03.63)
Boys 4x400m relay-5th place (4:04.16) — Jeffrey Moore, Moises Cisneros, Adalai Martin, Riley Brim
Boys 4x800m relay-5th place (10:11.79) — Jeffrey Moore, Adalai Martin, Tristan Moore, Riley Brim
Boys High Jump-Desmond McClain 7th place (5-06.00)
Boys Long Jump-Desmond McClain 5ht place (19-04.00)
Girls 400m-Julianna Overby-8th place (1:10.34)
Girls 100m hurdles-Gracen Edwards-5th place (20.87)
Girls 300m hurdles-Irene Smith 5th place (57.36)
Girls 300m hurdles-Gracen Edwards 8th place (1:00.36)
Girls 4x800m-5th place (12:14.38) — Irene Smith, Lillian Terry, Vanessa Mabe, Caroline Vernon
Bassett Outdoor Track and FieldRegion 3D Championship
Thursday at Christiansburg High School
Boys high jump-Darius Hairston 1st place (6-02.00)
Girls shot put-Carolina Cook 1st place (37-08.75)
Girls 4x800m-2nd place (11:03.81) — Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Hailey Helms, Sienna Bailey, Piper Doughton
Girls 3200m-Piper Doughton 3rd place (12:34.17)
Boys 4x400m-3rd place (3:43.88) — Cameron Easley, Sterling Jamison, Jamari Johnson, Darius Hairston
Girls 3200m-Sienna Bailey 4th place (12.34.67)
Boys 400m-Bryan Pearson 4th place (53.78)
Girls 4x400m-7th place (4:57.90) — Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Hailey Helms, Carolina Cook, Kiara Brown
Boys 110m hurdles-Brendon Easley 6th place (19.31)
Boys 4x100m-5th place (46.29) — Cameron Easley, Brendon Easley, Sterling Jamison, Bryan Pearson
Boys 4x800-8th place (10:00.39) — Chase Robertson, Chase Smith, Greyson Crouch, Benjamin Flores
Boys shot put-Gabe Divers 7th place (39-06.00)
Magna Vista Outdoor Track and FieldRegion 3D Championship
Girls 100m-Tania Starkie 2nd place (12.82)
Girls 100m hurdles-Tania Starkie 4th place (18.06)
Girls long jump-Tania Starkie 4th place (15-09.00)
Girls triple jump-Tania Starkie 2nd place (28-02.50)
Boys high jump-Deontae Lawson 4th place (5-08.00)
Boys triple jump-Deontae Lawson 2nd place (40-07.75)
Girls high jump-Tania Starkie 5th place (4-08.00)
Girls high jump-Jordan Caldwell 6th place (4-08.00)
Boys 200m-Deontae Lawson 7th place (23.63)