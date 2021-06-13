Patrick County, Bassett, Magna Vista sending athletes to outdoor track states

Runners from Patrick County, Bassett, and Magna Vista will compete at the VHSL Class 2 and 3 championships next weekend after finishing in the top 4 at this weeks region championship.

Patrick County will have runners compete in five events at this weekend’s VHSL Class 2 state championship. To qualify for states, a runner had to finish in the top 4 at the Region 2C championship Thursday at Appomattox County High School.

After winning both the boys 100 and 200 meter dash, senior Michael Hamm will compete in both at the state finals. Hamm ran 11.12 in the 100, and 22.55 in the 200.

Hamm will also compete as the member of the boys 4x400 meter relay team, which finished second in the region. Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClain, and Conner Stanley were also on the relay, which ran 45.77 at regions.

In the girls competition, the Cougars 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Bryley Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth at the region championship, running 5:02.18.

Vanessa Mabe also finished fourth in the region in the girls 1,600 meter race after running 6:43.50.

The Cougars will compete at the VHSL Class 2 state championship on Saturday at James Madison University.