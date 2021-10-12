 Skip to main content
Patrick County finishes 2nd at state golf championship
Patrick County finishes 2nd at state golf championship

PCHS golf

The Patrick County High School golf team poses after finishing second in the Region 2C championship earlier this month at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork. The Cougars also finished second in the VHSL Class 2 state championship Tuesday at the same course.

 Contributed photo

Before this season, the Patrick County High School golf team had never made the state golf tournament.

Not only did the Cougars qualify for states for the first time this fall, but on Tuesday they finished in second place at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

The Cougars shot 335 as a team, nine strokes behind state champions Floyd County.

King William High School finished third, shooting 342 as a team, and Gate City High School finished fourth, shooting 354. Eight teams competed in all.

The state championship was held at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, the same course where the Cougars won the Piedmont District team championship last month, and where they finished second in the Region 2C championship to gain an automatic bid into states.

PC also shot 335 as a team in the PD championship.

Junior Wesley Roberson was the highest finishing Cougar, shooting a 3-over 75 to finish in third place. The 75 was 5-strokes better than he shot in the PD championship, a match in which he also finished third.

Bruton High School’s Dylan Olinger won the individual state title, shooting a 72 on the day. Floyd County High School’s McKenzie Weddle was second with a 73.

Patrick County’s David Smith shot an 8-over 80 on the day to finish tied for fifth, and Jalen Hagwood and Noah Jessup both shot 90, finishing tied for 24th.

Tucker Swails shot 97, and Chance Corns shot 106 for PCHS.

Their scores were not included in the Cougars overall team scores.

Fifty-nine golfers competed in the match.

Hagwood came into states as the defending Region 2C champion.

After finishing the most successful golf season in school history, without a single senior on the roster the Cougars will return all players from this year’s squad next season. Hagwood, Roberson, and Smith are juniors. Jessup and Corns are both freshmen.

