Patrick County finishes 2nd at state golf championship

Before this season, the Patrick County High School golf team had never made the state golf tournament.

Not only did the Cougars qualify for states for the first time this fall, but on Tuesday they finished in second place at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

The Cougars shot 335 as a team, nine strokes behind state champions Floyd County.

King William High School finished third, shooting 342 as a team, and Gate City High School finished fourth, shooting 354. Eight teams competed in all.

The state championship was held at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, the same course where the Cougars won the Piedmont District team championship last month, and where they finished second in the Region 2C championship to gain an automatic bid into states.

PC also shot 335 as a team in the PD championship.

Junior Wesley Roberson was the highest finishing Cougar, shooting a 3-over 75 to finish in third place. The 75 was 5-strokes better than he shot in the PD championship, a match in which he also finished third.

Bruton High School’s Dylan Olinger won the individual state title, shooting a 72 on the day. Floyd County High School’s McKenzie Weddle was second with a 73.