Patrick County girls and boys basketball fall to Floyd County in season opener

When Patrick County's girls and boys basketball teams suited up for their season opener Friday night, it had been 17 days since either team had picked up a basketball, run on the court, or even been all together.
Patrick County schools went to all virtual learning for two weeks on January 13, which also put a stop to all athletic practices and games, and neither team had played in a contest to that point.
With the region tournaments scheduled to begin on February 5, the Cougars were left scrambling to try to get as many games in as possible in just one week.
A snow day cancellation on Thursday further pushed back the start, and it looked as if the Cougars would be again waiting until Floyd County High School agreed late on Friday morning to come to Stuart that night.
The rust was apparent for both Patrick County squads who were playing Buffaloes teams that have each played six and eight games so far. The Cougars girls squad fell to Floyd 51-48, and the boys fell 76-44.
LATE 3 SINKS GIRLS
Friday's girls basketball game featured five ties and nine lead changes as the Cougars and Buffaloes went back-and-forth for four quarters.
After Floyd County went into the final frame up 35-34, Patrick County's Sierra Hubbard finished off a personal 7-0 run by taking a high pass under the basket by Missy Hazard and putting it, making the subsequent free throw to help her team retake the lead on the first possession of the fourth.
Hubbard, who finished the night with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, again helped the Cougars retake the lead by two with 3:30 to play.
A fast break layup by the Buffaloes tied the score at 48-48 with 1:30 to play, and a 3-pointer by Destiny Harman with 45 seconds on the clock proved to be the eventual game-winner for the Buffaloes.
Floyd improved to 3-4 on the year with the win.
"Floyd is not the best team to start the year off with. They're a good team," said PCHS coach Donny Rakes. "The other team is conditioned and they're running every day and they're playing games. That's a pretty tall hill to climb. I'd say it made a great difference."
Patrick County took a 28-20 lead at the half, but Floyd's punishing full-court press gave the Cougars fits in the second half. Back-to-back-to-back steals at midcourt helped the Buffaloes finish off a 15-2 run to go up five, their largest lead of the night.
Hubbard stopped the run with two straight layups in the final seconds to put her team down one heading into the fourth.
"One of the biggest difference I saw was they made a couple runs there and we hadn't seen any game action and hadn't been tested, so to speak," Rakes said. "Spurt wise... I was pretty pleased. We've got a tall team, we've got an athletic team.
"I'm a little disappointed that we lost some of our composure down the stretch, but we can fix that. It's just about playing games and having a belief in yourself. I was overall pleased. I didn't know what to expect coming in. And in spurts I got exactly what I thought, and it wasn't good. And other times we looked really, really good."
Abigail Epperson added five points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, and Abby Dillon had four points and nine rebounds. Hazard had four points, four assists, and three steals.
"All I'm concentrating on is getting some games under our belts, getting back conditioned, and working on some cohesiveness and chemistry," Rakes said. "I've got some really good freshmen that just haven't played with the team. I feel really good about this team, I do, a great deal."
BOYS SLOW OUT OF THE GATE
Patrick County's boys basketball team never got anything going against Floyd County in Friday's loss.
Floyd took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 44-26 at the half.
The Buffaloes, who improved to 6-3 with the win, made 12 3-pointers on the night.
Jalen Hagwood made 3-pointers on the first possession of both the first and second quarters. Hagwood finished with eight points for the Cougars.
Desmond McClain had a team-high 11 points for PCHS, and Kailer Hable added six.
NEXT
With the Region 2C tournament scheduled to begin on Friday, the Cougars are trying to get in as many games as possible between now and then to try to get a higher seed.
Both Patrick County squads went on the road to North Carolina Saturday for a doubleheader against North Stokes. Results for both games were too late for publication.
The girls will return home on Monday to face Floyd County again at 7 p.m., and will go on the road Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville. at 6 p.m.
The boys will travel to Floyd County on Monday, and take on G.W.-Danville at home on Tuesday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
STATS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 50, Patrick County 48
FCHS 11 9 13 17 - 50
PCHS 14 14 6 14 - 48
PCHS: G. Hubbard 2 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts; S. Gonzales 4 pts, 3 rebs; A. Epperson 5 pts, 9 rebs, 2 assts; S. Harris 3 pts, 4 rebs; M. Hazard 4 pts, 4 assts, 3 steals, 2 rebs; S. Hubbard 24 pts, 10 rebs, 3 assts; A. Dillon 4 pts, 9 rebs, 2 assts; A. Mitchell 2 pts, 2 steals
BOYS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 44
FCHS 20 24 13 19 - 76
PCHS: D. McClain 11; L. Taylor 3; K. Nester 2; J. Norman 2; B. Hylton 4; K. Hable 6; D. Penn 4; J. Hagwood 8; N. Thompson 4
FCHS: G. Gallimore 5; T. Sutphin 6; H. Gallimore 3; D. Bond 16; A. Cantrell 3; A. Agnew 10; J. Banks 23; C. Spangler 2; K. Swartzel 8
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com