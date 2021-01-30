Patrick County girls and boys basketball fall to Floyd County in season opener

When Patrick County's girls and boys basketball teams suited up for their season opener Friday night, it had been 17 days since either team had picked up a basketball, run on the court, or even been all together.

Patrick County schools went to all virtual learning for two weeks on January 13, which also put a stop to all athletic practices and games, and neither team had played in a contest to that point.

With the region tournaments scheduled to begin on February 5, the Cougars were left scrambling to try to get as many games in as possible in just one week.

A snow day cancellation on Thursday further pushed back the start, and it looked as if the Cougars would be again waiting until Floyd County High School agreed late on Friday morning to come to Stuart that night.

The rust was apparent for both Patrick County squads who were playing Buffaloes teams that have each played six and eight games so far. The Cougars girls squad fell to Floyd 51-48, and the boys fell 76-44.

LATE 3 SINKS GIRLS

Friday's girls basketball game featured five ties and nine lead changes as the Cougars and Buffaloes went back-and-forth for four quarters.