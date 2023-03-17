Patrick County High School girls basketball coach Donny Rakes has retired from his coaching position.

Rakes informed the school of his retirement from the role earlier this offseason, and confirmed the news in an email to the Bulletin.

"It’s been a long run. A good run," Rakes said in the email.

Rakes, a PCHS graduate, previously served as the Cougars junior varsity head coach for five seasons before taking over the school's varsity program in 2017. In his first season, he guided the team to a Piedmont District championship, going a perfect 17-0 in district play, and 23-4 overall. The Cougars reached the region semifinals that season.

In six seasons as head coach, Rakes went 90-42. He never had a losing season, and won at least 11 games in every full year of play (The Cougars only played five games during the 2020-2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic).

"Coach Rakes has done a great job here at Patrick County," PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris said in an email to the Bulletin. "He has spent countless hours in the offseason working with all age groups throughout the county. His commitment to the girls basketball program here is second to none. The students, staff, and administration at PCHS wish Coach Rakes the very best."

PCHS has not yet announced a replacement for Rakes. Official practices for the 2023/2024 season begin this fall.