Patrick County golf team celebrates, looks ahead to state tournament

Jalen won the region title. Was that a big surprise?

Steagall: We knew that we had players that could go 80 and under and Jalen was one who did it on Monday… I’m really proud of him and the work he’s put in for it and what he did for us on Monday.

It seems like you have someone different who leads the way for you all every week. Do you feel like the team is as deep as it was last year when you also won the PD championship?

Steagall: Yea, pretty much. We’ve got three players who throughout the season have been back and forth as far as being medalists or low-scorer for us. It’s not one individual necessarily.

How are you feeling about the team heading into states?

Steagall: Right now we’re just trying to get a little bit of rest and continue to work on our short game and try to get ready to prepare to go play on the 12th. It’s one of the first times in our schools history that the golf team has made it to this point in the season and I’m really proud of all our guys on our team and the work ethic they’ve had this year and I’m looking forward to seeing good things come out of it when we go compete on the 12th.

The VHSL Class 2 state championship will be held on October 12 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

