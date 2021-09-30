Patrick County golf team celebrates, looks ahead to state tournament

The Patrick County High School golf team on Monday finished second in the Region 2C championship, giving the team an automatic qualifier into the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Cougars also made history when junior Jalen Hagwood won the region championship, another first for the school.
Earlier this offseason, PCHS won the Piedmont District championship for the second straight season. Cougars golf coach Philip Steagall spoke with the Bulletin this week about his team’s historic fall and looking ahead to the state championship on October 12.
Martinsville Bulletin: What did you see out of your team on Monday?
Philip Steagall: We played a very difficult course Monday. It was set up pretty tough for all of us. Olde Mill can be very challenging each and every time you play it. We went out and we played well enough to secure us a spot to be able to go play in the state tournament.
Olde Mill is where the PD tournament was and where the state tournament will also be played. Do you feel having played and practiced there so much gave you guys comfort on Monday and will help next week, too?
Steagall: Yea. Hopefully we’ll feel comfortable going in being it’s a course we’ve seen and we’ve played on two or three different times this year and we‘ve had some matches there in postseason play in the past too with the guys we have on the team.
Jalen won the region title. Was that a big surprise?
Steagall: We knew that we had players that could go 80 and under and Jalen was one who did it on Monday… I’m really proud of him and the work he’s put in for it and what he did for us on Monday.
It seems like you have someone different who leads the way for you all every week. Do you feel like the team is as deep as it was last year when you also won the PD championship?
Steagall: Yea, pretty much. We’ve got three players who throughout the season have been back and forth as far as being medalists or low-scorer for us. It’s not one individual necessarily.
How are you feeling about the team heading into states?
Steagall: Right now we’re just trying to get a little bit of rest and continue to work on our short game and try to get ready to prepare to go play on the 12th. It’s one of the first times in our schools history that the golf team has made it to this point in the season and I’m really proud of all our guys on our team and the work ethic they’ve had this year and I’m looking forward to seeing good things come out of it when we go compete on the 12th.
The VHSL Class 2 state championship will be held on October 12 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com