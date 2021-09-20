Patrick County golf wins PD title for second straight season

The Patrick County High School golf team took advantage of hosting the Piedmont District championship on the way to a second straight PD tournament victory.

PCHS hosted the championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Monday.

The Cougars shot 335 as a team to best Halifax County High School by two strokes.

Wesley Roberson shot 80 on the day to finish 3rd overall, the highest finishing Cougar.

Halifax County's JD Cunningham was the overall medalist, shooting 75.

Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard shot 77 on the day to finish second overall. The Warriors finished third in the team championship, shooting 345.

Six golfers were named First Team All-Piedmont District: Roberson, David Smith (PCHS), Jalen Hagwood (PCHS), Cunningham, Will Long (HCHS), and McCrickard.

Full results from Monday's tournament are listed below:

Piedmont District Golf Championship

Monday at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Laurel Fork

1st - Patrick County - 335

- Wesley Roberson 80