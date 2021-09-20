 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick County golf wins PD title for second straight season
0 comments
editor's pick

Patrick County golf wins PD title for second straight season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PD golf

Six golfers were named First Team All-Piedmont District following the district golf championship Monday: (from left) Patrick County's Wesley Roberson, David Smith, and Jalen Hagwood, Halifax County's JD Cunningham and Will Long, and Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard.

 Contributed photo

The Patrick County High School golf team took advantage of hosting the Piedmont District championship on the way to a second straight PD tournament victory.

PCHS hosted the championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Monday.

The Cougars shot 335 as a team to best Halifax County High School by two strokes.

Wesley Roberson shot 80 on the day to finish 3rd overall, the highest finishing Cougar.

Halifax County's JD Cunningham was the overall medalist, shooting 75.

Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard shot 77 on the day to finish second overall. The Warriors finished third in the team championship, shooting 345.

Six golfers were named First Team All-Piedmont District: Roberson, David Smith (PCHS), Jalen Hagwood (PCHS), Cunningham, Will Long (HCHS), and McCrickard.

Full results from Monday's tournament are listed below:

Piedmont District Golf Championship

Monday at Olde Mill Golf Resort

Laurel Fork

1st - Patrick County - 335

- Wesley Roberson 80

- Jalen Hagwood - 82

- David Smith 84

- Tucker Swails 89

- Chance Corns 90

- Noah Jessup 94

2nd - Halifax County - 337

- J.D. Cunningham 75 (overall medalist)

- Jack Morgan 87

- Lucas Newton 87

- Will Long 88

- Zac Rhodes 88

- Joe Roberts 94 

3rd - Magna Vista - 345

- Patrick McCrickard - 77

- Luke Gardner 86

- Logan Williams 90

- Mason Newman 92

- Taylor Holthausen 96

- Jaken Forel 103

4th - Bassett - 366

- Camden Bryant 84

- Sydney Witcher 86 

- Austin Ray 98

- Troy Carter 98

5th - Tunstall - 434

- Jordan Powell 101

- Patrick Snow 104

- Jackson Jones 113

- Landon Jones 116

- Cole Abercrombie 126

G.W.-Danville

- Ella Payne 93

- Sadie Gunn 111

Martinsville

- Caleb Joyce 101

- Abby Haskew 139

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert