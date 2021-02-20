 Skip to main content
Patrick County High School 2021 Football
Patrick County High School 2021 Football

Patrick County High School 2021 Football Schedule

Friday, March 7

At G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Vs. Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19

At Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

At Bassett, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Vs. Halifax County, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 2

At Martinsville, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON

The Cougars finished the regular season 5-5, their best record since 2009. They reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, falling in the first round.

KEY RETURNERS

David Morrison - 2019 Piedmont District Co-Coach of the Year

Dae'Shawn Penn - Sr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 2C and All-PD First Team running back, rushed for 1,300 yards last season

Will Sprowl - Sr., 2019 All-PD First Team all-purpose offense

