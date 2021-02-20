Patrick County High School 2021 Football Schedule
Friday, March 7
At G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Vs. Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 19
At Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
At Bassett, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Vs. Halifax County, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2
At Martinsville, 7 p.m.
LAST SEASON
The Cougars finished the regular season 5-5, their best record since 2009. They reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, falling in the first round.
KEY RETURNERS
David Morrison - 2019 Piedmont District Co-Coach of the Year
Dae'Shawn Penn - Sr., 2019 Second Team All-Region 2C and All-PD First Team running back, rushed for 1,300 yards last season
Will Sprowl - Sr., 2019 All-PD First Team all-purpose offense