Patrick County High School: Grand slam, no-hitter helps Patrick County to softball win; Cougars baseball shutouts Floyd

Patrick County’s Samantha Harris launched a fly ball to centerfield for a grand slam that helped lift the Cougars to an 11-1 victory over Floyd County in five innings via mercy rule Tuesday in Stuart.

PCHS pitcher Abigail Epperson threw a no-hitter in the circle for the Cougars. Epperson went the five-inning distance while striking out 13 Buffaloes. Despite the Buffaloes one and only run, the run was unearned for Epperson.

After an unsuccessful stolen base attempt for the Cougars in the opening frame, Lauren Fulcher made up for the lost baserunner by sending a fly ball over the left field fence for a solo home run that put PCHS up 1-0.

Patrick County rolled over the momentum to the bottom of the second. Emily Helms and Tessa Haas notched back-to-back base hits to load the bases with one out. Patience at the plate paid off for Lindsey Quesenberry, who worked up an 3-1 count before drawing ball four to bring in McKenzie Holt, who got on base with a walk herself.

Fulcher would collect another RBI for the Cougars later in the inning, walking in another Patrick County run. Epperson followed up with the RBI single to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead.

The Cougars lineup hammered 13 total hits. Brooke Meade went 3-4 at the plate. Haas, Epperson, and Laine Hopkins each collected two hits in the blowout. Hopkins, Meade, and Quesenberry showed off their speed on the basepaths, with each one getting a stolen base.

Floyd County scratched across their lone run in the top of the third. In a bases loaded jam with two outs, Hallie Williams drew up a walk to bring in Sable Manning. Epperson would get the Cougars out of danger with a strikeout, avoiding further damage.

The Cougars (3-0) will look for its fourth consecutive win to start the season at home on Friday when they take on the Bassett Bengals for their first Piedmont District matchup of the season. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Swails performance lifts Cougars over Buffaloes

It could be said that Patrick County’s Tucker Swails had a Shohei Ohtani type of game on the mound and at the plate Tuesday against Floyd County.

Swails went 2-3 with three RBI’s, including a two-run bomb to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning, and took care of business on the mound through five innings. In his second start of the young season, Swails gave up one hit and struck out 11 on 65 pitches

Swails's home run secured the Cougars 9-0 shutout victory over Floyd County, marking their third consecutive win to start the season following a two-game sweep over Gretna.

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to jump on the board. In the bottom of the opening frame, Nash Thompson grounded out to first base to bring home Jai Penn. With two outs, Stuart Callahan just needed a couple of pitches to work with before hammering a fly ball into left field for a two-run bomb, putting Patrick County up 3-0.

In the bottom third, Swails doubled on a line drive to left field to score Penn to extend their lead to 4-0. Penn led off with a single before Nowlin reached on a walk. Thompson laid down a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher, giving Nowlin time to come home and make it a 5-0 lead.

Nowlin piled onto the Cougars lead in the bottom fourth, scoring Gavin Fain and Penn on double to left field for a 7-0 lead.

Callahan came into relief following Swails's pitching exit. Callahan pitched two innings, gave up one hit and struck out three.

Patrick County (3-0) will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Bassett Bengals for their first Piedmont District game this season. Game time at PCHS Friday is at 5 p.m.