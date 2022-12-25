Patrick County High School Where Are they Now: A look at former Cougars still competing at the next level

Here’s a look at Patrick County High School graduates currently competing at the college or professional level.
(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)
Katherine Beckett –
- Delaware Valley University softball—Appeared in 14 games last spring as a freshman, pitching 57 innings with 24 strikeouts and a 4.42 ERA.
Mackenzie Belcher—
- P&HCC softball – Played in 40 games last season as a freshman, recording 39 hits, 24 runs, and 12 stolen bases. Hit .371, with a .400 on-base percentage.
Riley Brim –
- P&HCC cross country – This fall, finished sixth in the men’s 8K at the Region X Championship to be named All-Region X. Also finished 93rd at the NJCAA Division III national championship.
Joshua Dalton –
- P&HCC golf
Gracen Edwards —P&HCC volleyball– As a sophomore this fall, played in 14 matches, recording 64 kills, and 148 digs.
Jordan Haas—
- P&HCC softball and volleyball – Played in nine matches this fall as a sophomore on the volleyball team. Made 21 appearances last season as a freshman on the softball team, recording 10 hits, nine runs, and 10 RBIs, with a .286 batting average and a .324 on-base percentage.
Hanna Hylton—
- Graduate student at Concord University – Played her final season last spring, appearing in 28 games with 27 starts. Concluded her career with her first career homerun and three RBI game at Davis & Elkins.
Michael Hamm –
- Ferrum College track and field – ODAC All-Conference in the indoor track 400 meter run and outdoor track 200 meter dash as a freshman last season.
Isabella Martin –
- P&HCC women’s soccer – Started two games and made three appearances as goalie, making 22 saves for a .710 saves percentage.
Gracelyn Hubbard –
- P&HCC softball—Made 21 appearances last season as a freshman, scoring nine runs, and hitting .200 with a .304 on-base percentage.
Jaheim Johnson –
- P&HCC wrestling – Competing as a freshman this winter.
Danielle King—
- P&HCC softball – Played in 45 games last season as a freshman. Had 60 hits, 31 runs, 13 doubles, hitting .526 with a .545 on-base percentage.
Martin Morse –
- P&HCC men’s soccer – Started 14 games as a freshman goalkeeper for the Patriots. Allowed 15 goals, 1.02 per game, and had 42 saves. Finished with a 10-2-2 record and three shutouts. Was named Second Team All-Region X after leading the region in goals-against average and wins, and finishing second in shutouts.
Kevin Nester –
- Ferrum College men’s tennis – Was doubles champion at the Golden Acorn Invitational this fall at Mary Baldwin University. Was named runner-up for ODAC Tennis Rookie of the Year last spring as a freshman, finishing the season with the most wins on the team. Will compete as the No. 1 seed this spring.
Julianna Overby—
- P&HCC volleyball– Played in 14 matches this fall as a sophomore, recording 316 assists, 16 aces, and 75 digs.
Allison Rakes –
- Ferrum College cheerleading – A member of the team this season as a senior.
McCray Sawyers –
- Emory & Henry baseball – Last season as a sophomore, started all 37 games, the majority at first base. He finished with a batting average of .279, an on-base percentage of .390, with a team-high 27 RBIs. Was named ODAC All-Academic, Emory & Henry All-Academic, and received the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award.
Lillian Terry –
- P&HCC XC – This fall as a sophomore, finished 83rd at NJCAA DIII national championship.
Darious Williams –
- King University wrestling – Competing as a sophomore this winter. Finished with a 1-2 record and a pin as a freshman last season.
Josh Wright – P&HCC wrestling—Competing as a freshman this winter.