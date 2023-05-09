The Magna Vista softball team avenged two losses to Patrick County High School earlier this season by defeating the Cougars on the road on Tuesday, 8-5.

The Warriors got on the board quickly in the first inning after McKenzie Vaught led off the game with a walk, Faith Fuller followed by reaching on an error, and the two came around to score that inning.

Patrick County cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, but the Warriors added another run in the third on a single by Kaylee Hughes that scored Vaught.

The Cougars plated a run in the bottom of the third, and two more in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

In the fifth, Magna Vista regained the lead, scoring two runs with two outs. Fuller walked and came around to score on a single by Hughes, who herself scored on a single by Abby Bender.

The Warriors added another run in the sixth, and two more in the seventh for the win.

Hughes finished the game 3-4 at the plate, and picked up the win in the circle. The Warriors senior threw a complete game, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight and walking five.

Bender finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Cyera Patterson added insurance runs for the Warriors with a two-run home run over the right field fence in the top of the seventh.

Journey Moore threw 5.2 innings for PCHS, allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. Moore also had a hit and a walk at the plate, and scored two runs.

Alexis Knight had two walks and two runs for the Cougars. Samantha Harris was 2-4 with an RBI, and Brylie Pike was 2-2 with a run.

With the win, Magna Vista improves to 5-14 on the year, and 2-9 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Bassett High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Patrick County finishes the regular season 11-8 overall, and 4-6 in the PD. The Cougars will now await seeding in the PD tournament, which will begin next week.

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 5

MVHS 201 021 2 – 8 9 1

PCHS 101 200 1 – 5 7 3

PCHS hitters: J. Moore 1-3, BB, 2R; A. Knight 0-2, 2BB, 2R; M. Holt 1-4, RBI; S. Harris 2-4, RBI; L. Hazelwood 1-3, RBI; M. Greer 0-3, BB; K. Hylton 0-2, BB; B. Pike 2-2, R

PCHS pitchers: J. Moore 5.2IP, 7H, 6R, 5ER, 2BB, 6K; M. Holt 1.1IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER

MVHS hitters: M. Vaught 1-3, BB, 2R; F. Fuller 0-1, BB, 2R, SB; K. Hughes 3-4, 2B, 2R, RBI; A. Bender 2-4, 2RBI; C. Patterson 1-3, HR, 2RBI; K. Newcomb 1-4, R; K. Meade 1-3, 2B, RBI

MVHS pitchers: K. Hughes (W) 7IP, 7H, 5R, 1ER, 5BB, 8K

BASEBALL

Patrick County 10, Magna Vista 2

The Patrick County High School baseball broke a pitcher’s duel open in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against Magna Vista. The Cougars scored eight runs in the sixth on the way to a 10-2 win over the Warriors in Stuart.

Noah Jessup hit a single in the sixth to score Tucker Swails and open the late-inning scoring. Gavin Fain added to the cause with a double that scored Broc Taylor and Jessup.

Later in the inning, Stuart Callahan added three more runs on a bases-clearing triple that scored Fain, Jai Penn, and Martin Sawyers.

Patrick County’s scoring onslaught ended when Callahan came around to score on a passed ball.

The Cougars and Warriors were knotted in a scoreless contest for the first three innings of play as PC pitcher Tucker Swails and MV pitcher Blaine Peters went toe-to-toe.

Swails had a no-hitter until the fifth inning. He finished the day with 11 strikeouts in six frames of work. The Cougars junior allowed two runs on five hits and two walks.

Peters threw four innings for the Warriors, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the fourth when Taylor hit a triple that plated two.

After failing to score in the fifth, Magna Vista tied the score in the top of the sixth. Caleb Denton led off the inning with a single, and came around to score one batter later on a double by Preston Davis. Two batters later, James Martin, who was pinch-running for Davis, scored on a single by Jaylen Frazier.

Horton, Taylor, and Fain had two hits each for the Cougars.

Patrick County improves to 16-3 on the year, and 8-3 in the Piedmont District. The Cougars will finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Halifax County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (11-8, 9-4) will finish the regular season at home on Friday at 5 p.m. against Bassett High School.

MVHS 000 002 0 - 2 5 2

PCHS 000 208 X - 10 11 1

MVHS hitters: S. Moore 0-3, BB; C. Denton 1-4, R; P. Davis 1-3, 2B, RBI; B. Peters 1-3; J. Frazier 1-3, RBI; T. Powell 0-2, BB; L. Moore 1-3

MVHS pitchers: B. Peters 4IP, 4H, 2R, 3K; S. Moore 1.1IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, BB; D. Johnston 0.2IP, 3H, 3R, K

PCHS hitters: J. Penn 1-4, R, RBI; M. Sawyers 1-4, R; S. Callahan 1-4, 3B, R, 3RBI; T. Swails 1-3, BB, 2R; J. Horton 2-4, 2B, R; B. Taylor 2-3, 3B, R, 2RBI; N. Jessup 1-3, R, RBI; T. Perkins 0-3, R; G. Fain 2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI

PCHS pitching: T. Swails (W) 6IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 11K; S. Callahan IP, K