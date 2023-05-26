Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Patrick County High School baseball and softball teams moved on to the semifinals of their Region 2C tournaments with wins in Stuart on Friday.

The Cougars softball team got the first win of the night thanks to an eight-run sixth inning that led to an 11-1 victory over Floyd County High School.

Clinging to a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, Samantha Harris, Kyleigh Gusler, and Kursten Hylton led off the inning with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Harris came around to score on another single by Brylie Pike, and Hylton scored after Madison Greer reached on an error.

Hylton and Greer added two more runs after a groundout by Lilly Hazelwood.

Mckenzie Holt added a single to score Alexis Knight and make the 9-1.

Harris came to the plate for a second time in the inning, and made the most of it, taking a pitch over the leftfield fence for a 2-run home run that gave the Cougars a 10-run mercy rule win.

Until the sixth, all three of the Cougars runs came when they scored one run in each of the first, second, and fifth innings.

Journey Moore led off the bottom of the first with a walk. The Cougars freshman stole second and reached third on a passed ball, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Hazelwood.

In the second, Gusler reached on an error with one out, and came around to score three innings later on a single by Greer.

Floyd got one run back in the fourth, but the Cougars went back up by two in the bottom of the fifth. Moore again led off the inning and reached on a bunt single. The Cougars catcher promptly stole second and third, and scored again on a ground ball by Knight.

Holt, Harris, Gusler, and Hylton finished the night with two hits each. Gusler and Harris added two runs, and Harris had two RBIs. Greer also had a hit and three RBIs.

Holt also got the pitching, throwing a complete-game five-hitter, striking out 11 while walking one.

With the win, the Cougars, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 James River on Tuesday at Botetourt Sports Complex in the tournament semifinals. Game time will be announced later this weekend.

Also on the PCHS campus, the Cougars baseball team had a come-from-behind victory over Floyd County, defeating the Buffaloes, 7-5.

Floyd put two runs on the board in the first and another run in the second to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Cougars took the lead back in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs all with two outs. Early in the inning, Hunter Pendleton reached on a walk, and he got the scoring started four batters later on a passed ball.

The next batter, Tucker Swails singled to score Gavin Fain and load the bases. Martin Sawyers then came around to score on a passed ball, and Stuart Callahan scored on a walk by Broc Taylor to put PC up, 4-3.

Floyd tied the score in the top of the third, and the Cougars retook it in the fourth on a double by Jackson Horton that scored Callahan, who reached on a single two batters prior.

PCHS finished the scoring in the top of the fifth. Jai Penn singled with one out, and Callahan was intentionally walked to bring up Swails, who took a pitch to deep left-centerfield to score both runners and put the Cougars up, 7-4.

Floyd attempted a comeback in the sixth, bringing a single run across to cut the lead to two. But Penn got a strikeout for the final out to limit the damage.

Callahan and Swails had two hits each. Callahan added two walks and three runs. Swails had a walk and three RBIs. Horton added a double, two walks, and a run.

Callahan also started the game on the mound for PCHS, throwing two innings, allowing two earned runs on a hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Penn got the win for the Cougars, throwing four one-hit innings in relief, allowing a run and a walk while striking out five. Swails got the save, striking out two in a perfect seventh inning.

With the win, the Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will next face No. 3 Nelson County in the region semifinals. The teams will play on Tuesday at Radford University. The time of first pitch will be announced later this weekend.

The winners of both the softball and baseball semifinal contests will automatically qualify for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Region 2C Softball Tournament quarterfinals

Patrick County 11, Floyd County 1

FCHS 000 100 X - 1 5 3

PCHS 110 018 X - 11 13 2

Patrick County hitters: Journey Moore 1-2, BB, 2R, RBI, 3SB; Alexis Knight 1-4, R, RBI, SB; Lilly Hazelwood 1-3, 2RBI; Mckenzie Holt 2-4, R, RBI; Samantha Harris 2-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Kyleigh Gusler 2-3, 2R; Kursten Hylton 2-3, R; Brylie Pike 1-3, R, RBI; Madison Greer 1-3, R, 3RBI

Patrick County pitchers: Mckenzie Holt 6IP, 5H, R, BB, 11K

Region 2C Baseball Tournament quarterfinals

Patrick County 7, Floyd County 5

FCHS 211 001 0 - 5 2 3

PCHS 040 120 X - 7 7 3

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 1-4, R, SB; Martin Sawyers 0-3, BB, R; Stuart Callahan 2-2, 2B, 2BB, 3R; Tucker Swails 2-3, 3B, BB, 3RBI; Jackson Horton 1-2, 2B, 2BB, R; Broc Taylor 0-2, 2BB, R; Noah Jessup 1-4; Hunter Pendleton 0-2, R; Gavin Fain 0-4, R

Patrick County pitching: Stuart Callahan 2IP, H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB, 2K; Jai Penn (W) 4IP, H, R, BB, 5K; Tucker Swails (S) IP, 2K