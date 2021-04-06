Patrick County wins PD golf championship; Magna Vista's Gardner wins individual title

"We're young and we made really good progress as the season went along and the guys have really put the dedication and the work into it that's been necessary for them to see the success they've been able to have."

Magna Vista senior Wil Gardner won the individual PD championship after shooting 73 on the day. The Warriors finished third as a team, shooting 336 on the day.

Gardner was the PD player of the year last year, but this is his first time winning a postseason tournament as a Warrior.

"Today I was much more relaxed," Gardner said. "In the past rounds I had put a lot of pressure on myself... Last week was our home match at Oak Hills and I put a lot of pressure on myself to play good and I didn't do too hot. I think I was 82 last week. So I tried to relax."

Gardner said his spotter Tuesday was one of his teachers at Magna Vista, so getting to talk with someone familiar throughout the round also helped calm him a bit.

A few Warriors, including Gardner, went to Forest Park on Monday and played 18 holes to get a feel for the course.