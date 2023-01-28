Patrick County wins second straight Piedmont District wrestling title

For the second straight year, the Patrick County High School wrestling team came away victorious at the Piedmont District championship. The Cougars scored 230 points as a team to run away with the district title on Saturday at Martinsville Middle School.

The Cougars won district championships in six different weight classes: Jonathan Culler won the 106 pound class, Ethan Cobbler won the 120, Juan Pablo Gutierrez won the 132, Stephen Spencer won the 144, Rawl Mabe won the 175, and Tristan Hardy won the 190.

Patrick County had wrestlers in all weight classes except one – all three of their 150 pound competitors were hurt and unable to compete. In 13 of the 14 weight classes they did have competitors, all 13 finished at least third or better.

“All the kids worked hard,” said PCHS coach Tim Lawson. “We’ve fought through some adversity, we’ve had more kids sick this year, more kids hurt, but we throw somebody in and I feel like we’ve gotten better… Today I feel like we wrestled our best that we’ve wrestled all year.

“It comes down to the point if you work hard like they do and try to get better every day then what’s going to happen is the winning will take care of itself.”

Saturday was Patrick County’s second district title in a row. Last year’s win was the first PD championship for the Cougars in more than 20 years.

“It feels amazing to be part of a team that wins two districts in a row,” Mabe said. “Now we get to be on the banners in the gym. It feels pretty good.”

“I’m just proud of the whole team,” Gutierrez said. “I felt pretty great. My team did pretty good too. I’m proud of them too.”

“I felt great. I won it last year, so I was ready to come back here and win it again, hoping we can all do really good and win it again a second time,” Hardy said. “It took a lot of hard work. Everybody worked pretty hard today… Everybody showed up when they needed to. I think we’re going to do really good come regionals and states.”

Tunstall High School finished second with 160 points as a team with wins by Santanna Keatts in the 126 pound weight class, Ryan Jones in the 157, Xavion Jaimes in the 165, and Elijah Ingram in the 285.

Bassett scored 131.5 points to finish third by half a point over Magna Vista. Martinsville scored 50 points to finish seventh.

Three Warriors won district titles: Landon Moore won the 113 pound weight class. Hunter Amos won the 138, and Carter McCraw won the 150.

Bassett’s best finishes came from Kameron Hodge, who finished second in the 190 pound weight class, and Michael Dudley, who was second in the 175.

Martinsville had three third places finishes: Sontrell Daniels in the 120 pound class, Jaylin Reynolds in the 132, and Tayemar Hodge in the 175.

Martinsville and Patrick County will move on the Region 2C championship on February 11 at James River High School.

Bassett and Magna Vista will compete in the Region 3D championship on February 12 at Northside High School.

Piedmont District Wrestling Championship Saturday at Martinsville Middle School

106 pound

1st – Jonathan Culler (PCHS)

2nd – Evan Bowes (HCHS)

3rd – Chloe Simmons (THS)

4th – Skyylar Millner (MHS)

113 pound

1st – Landon Moore (MVHS)

2nd – Ben Knight (PCHS)

3rd – Robert Kent (BHS)

4th – Ariana Tolliver (MCHS)

120 pound

1st – Ethan Cobbler (PCHS)

2nd – Josiah Via (MVHS)

3rd – Sontrell Daniels (MHS)

4th – Silverster Perkins (THS)

126 pound

1st – Santanna Keatts (THS)

2nd – Jayden Escalera (MCHS)

3rd – Jackson Iacovone (PCHS)

4th – Quin Carter (MVHS)

132 pound

1st – Juan Pablo Gutierezza (PCHS)

2nd – Trenton Coleman (THS)

3rd – Jaylin Reynolds (MHS)

4th – Jami Brittingham (BHS)

138 pound

1st – Hunter Amos (MVHS)

2nd – Trent Alexander (PCHS)

3rd – Colin Mabe (HCHS)

4th – Terrill Parker (BHS)

144 pound

1st – Stephen Spencer (PCHS)

2nd – Peyton Yeatts (HCHS)

3rd – Garry Hagwood (BHS)

4th – Tye Adams (MVHS)

150 pound

1st – Carter McCraw (MVHS)

2nd – Lucas Moore (THS)

3rd – Jonny Jiminez (BHS)

4th – Drake Puryear (HCHS)

157 pound

1st – Ryan Jones (THS)

2nd – Kevin Price (MCHS)

3rd – Xavier Torres-Seda (PCHS)

4th – Yasser Llave (BHS)

165 pound

1st – Xavion Jaimes (THS)

2nd – Luke Hammond (MCHS)

3rd – Jay Howard (PCHS)

4th – Nyzavion Walker (BHS)

175 pound

1st – Rawl Mabe (PCHS)

2nd – Michael Dudley (BHS)

3rd – Tayemar Hodge (MHS)

4th – Amari Thomas (MVHS)

190 pound

1st – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)

2nd – Kameron Hodge (BHS)

3rd – Mason Smart (THS)

4th – William Mabe (MVHS)

215 pound

1st – Bryson Burns (MCHS)

2nd – Paul Pascale (PCHS)

3rd – Trey Collins (THS)

4th – Domonick Booth (BHS)

285 pound

1st – Elijah Ingram (THS)

2nd – Ricky Mejia (PCHS)

3rd – Jerrelle Carter (MVHS)

4th – Michael Clark (BHS)

Team scores

Patrick County 230

Tunstall 160

Bassett 131.5

Magna Vista 131

Mecklenburg County 69

Halifax County 57

Martinsville 50