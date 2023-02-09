Before last season, it had been more than 20 years since the Patrick County High School wrestling team had won a Piedmont District championship.

Now, they’ve won two in a row.

The Cougars scored 230 points as a team to run away with the district title on January 28 at Martinsville Middle School, winning district championships in six different weight classes: Jonathan Culler won the 106 pound class, Ethan Cobbler won the 120, Juan Pablo Gutierrez won the 132, Stephen Spencer won the 144, Rawl Mabe won the 175, and Tristan Hardy won the 190.

PCHS coach Tim Lawson said a big part of his team’s success lies in their numbers. The Cougars had wrestlers in all but one of the weight classes at the PD championships, and the only reason they didn’t have a competitor in the 150 pound class is because all three who fit in that weight were hurt.

And there were no weak spots in any of the other classes. PC didn’t have a wrestler finish lower than third, and had four second places finishes and three thirds on the way to a district title.

“It’s not the winning, it’s the improvement we saw,” Lawson said following his team’s district win. “I’m proud of them for winning two years in a row. They’ve set the bar a little higher for the program after them. I’m proud of them and I appreciate their hard work.”

The Cougars have six seniors on this year’s roster, four of which have been with the program all four years of their high school careers. Their freshmen years coincided with Lawson’s first year at PCHS.

Lawson said his seniors this year “took it on the chin” the first couple seasons.

“The pandemic about killed them, and the last couple years they’ve bounced back, and done a good job leading the team” he added.

“Rawl Mabe was a freshman and the the first year he was out he just struggled and he fought. I can’t tell you how much that young man has worked to get where he is. He’s not the only one, you’ve got Tristan Hardy, Juan Pablo Gutierrez, those guys have been in the program since I got here.”

“We’re just getting better every day. Just whatever comes comes, we take care of business,” Gutierrez said.

Lawson said he felt like his team had their best competition of the season at district.

His wrestlers agreed.

“It took a lot of hard work. Everybody worked pretty hard today… and didn’t give up,” Hardy said. “Everybody showed up when they needed to. I think we’re going to do really good come regionals and states.”

“Everybody wrestled good today,” Mabe said. “They improved a lot. A bunch of our kids are new and they’ve improved so much from the beginning of the season.”

The Cougars will continue their postseason on Saturday when they travel to James River High School, in Buchanan, to compete in the Region 2C championship. They’re all hopeful they can carry the momentum from districts into the next phase of the season.

“We set some goals and this is one of them. We take care of a match just like its practice. Today was our first match and it was one we wanted to win,” Lawson said. “We’re going to keep working hard… and hopefully the hard work will pay off again. We go to regionals and hopefully we’ll be able to get some kids out to the state tournament, and the hard work will pay off then too.”

“Just have confidence,” Hardy said. “Going to practice, showing up, having confidence in yourself.”

“I’ve already beat two kids in my region so I feel pretty good about it,” Mabe said. “It’s just about getting back in the wrestling room and training as hard as we can and just not stopping.”

PHOTOS: Wrestlers compete at the Piedmont District championship