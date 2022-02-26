Patrick County wrestling team wins Piedmont District team title, and sees success grow from there this postseason

The Patrick County High School wrestling team won the Piedmont District championship this winter for the first time in 24 years. It was the start of one of the most successful postseasons in school history.

The Cougars went on to finish fourth at the Region 2C championship on February 5 at Radford High School, scoring 141 points. At the end of the day, seven wrestlers qualified to move on to the state championship. Jonathan Culler, Ethan Cobbler, Trent Alexander, Stephen Spencer, Josh Wright, Tristan Hardy, and Jaheim Johnson all finished in the top-3 in their weight classes to move on to states, the most individual wrestlers at PCHS to ever qualify for states in a single season.

“We are proud of these young men for their hard work and effort,” PCHS wrestling coach Tim Lawson said in an email. “They have and continue to represent themselves, their school, and their community well. They have accomplished a lot and reached a lot of personal and team goals with one more opportunity to reach higher.”

Wright went on to reach the state finals in the 182-pound weight class at the VHSL Class 2 championship earlier this month, the first Cougar to ever do so.

Spencer reached the state quarterfinals in the 138-pound class and Hardy finished sixth in the 195.

Lawson attributed the Cougars renewed success to football coach David Morrison and his work with the wrestlers – and other PCHS athletes – in the weightroom.

He also credited assistants like his son, Scott Lawson, Andy Stanley, a former football and wrestling standout and member of the PCHS Athletic Hall of Fame, and Brad Pail, with helping the Cougars.

“Those guys worked hard and that’s why we had success and won the district championship,” Lawson said in a recent interview.

“Coach Lawson and his son are great coaches,” Wright said. “I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for them. He came from North Carolina because there was an opening up here and I’m really glad he did, he’s been a great coach.”

Wright, a senior, said winning the PD team title was the biggest accomplishment of his high school career because he’ll see the number on the banner and always know he was part of that team. He’s hopeful that the team’s success this season will encourage more Cougars to join the team and continue to grow numbers.

“It’s a really big accomplishment for men’s wrestling,” Wright said. “It does feel really good as a team to know that everybody you’ve been working really hard with at practice has been working hard too to support the seniors and everybody else on the team.

“I feel like since we’re doing good other people will want to join. Having other people on the team we can fill all the weight classes… That was a big thing we had. We had 12 wrestlers and we were only missing two weight classes but most of the other teams only had eight or nine wrestlers.”

The Cougars tried to grow numbers this year by encouraging football and soccer players at PCHS to give wrestling a try. Lawson is hopefully he can continue to replicate that in the future.

“Wrestling requires a lot of skill set, and when you come in the wrestling room whatever sports you play outside of wrestling it’s going to make you better,” Lawson said. “It’s going to make the conditioning level better, it’s going to teach you better balance, it’s going to teach you how to be able to use your body. You’re getting that every day in the wrestling room.

That’s one thing football players and soccer players can do. That’ll just help you all around in skill level in all sports… That makes a world of difference because for two hours we’re working on those same skills that you need in those other sports. And I just feel like that’s a plus. So any kids that want to get better in other sports, if he comes out and wrestles it’s going to make a difference in his other sports too.”

The Cougars will graduate Wright and Johnson off of this year’s squad.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin.

