Patrick County's Abigail Epperson named first team all-state softball

Patrick County High School senior Abigail Epperson garnered all-district and all-region accolades in two different sports during her time with the Cougars.

This week, Epperson took home state honors for the first time.

For her prowess at the plate and on the mound for the Cougars softball team this spring, Epperson was named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 2, the VHSL announced this week.

The Cougars was also named First Team All-Piedmont District and First Team All-Region 2C as an at-large selection this spring.

Epperson, a two-way player for the Cougars this spring, had a team-high 77 strikeouts with a 3.0 ERA in the circle. At the plate, she hit .519 with 27 hits, 16 RBIs, two home runs, and two doubles.

Epperson threw a no-hitter in an 11-1 win over Floyd County in Stuart on March 22. Just one week prior, she threw a complete-game 1-hitter with 17 strikeouts in an 13-0 win over Gretna.

In Patrick County’s final game of the season, a 4-3 nine inning loss to Chatham in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C Tournament, Epperson threw four innings without allowing an earned run.

Patrick County finished the season 10-10 overall.

Epperson, a 2022 graduate of PCHS, was also named Second Team All-Region 2C and Second Team All-Piedmont District with the Cougars girls basketball team this winter.

